Malaysia will embed in law a requirement for data centers to disclose operating information, including electricity use and the number of graphics processing unit (GPU) chips they import, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Johari Abdul Ghani said on Nov. 12, 2026, Bernama reported. He said the government needs to know the operators and hyperscalers behind each data center and their locations, and that 55 of the 117 approved data center projects have begun operations, according to the national news agency.

At a later press conference, Johari said Malaysia needed to ensure that any chips subject to U.S. restrictions were imported for domestic use rather than for re-export, Reuters reported. “If they want to use this country to trade something that is defined as an illegal transaction, we need to make sure that it will not happen in this country,” he said, according to Reuters.

Re-exports under review

Johari said some parties had rented space in local data centers, imported GPU chips and later re-exported them, and that the Digital Ministry is reviewing whether existing laws can be used against the re-export of GPUs subject to U.S. sanctions, Bernama reported. “If they (the US authorities) require confirmation, they can always check with the government for us to confirm,” he said, according to the agency.

The minister also said the government had no plans to investigate Speedmatrix, a Malaysian unit of Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed, over allegations that it may have been used to channel Nvidia chips to Chinese users, Reuters reported. Megaspeed said it took its U.S. export control obligations “extremely seriously,” according to Reuters. Malaysia imposed export controls last year on the movement of U.S.-origin high-performance AI chips, the news agency reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Paying for reserved power

Operators will also be billed for electricity capacity they reserve but do not use: “If a data centre books a capacity of 100 megawatts (MW) but only uses 50 MW, the remaining 50 MW that are not being used will still be billed,” Johari said, according to Bernama.

Power data could help authorities spot discrepancies between GPU imports and actual operations, but it is “virtually impossible” to determine the number of accelerators at a facility from power consumption alone, Tom’s Hardware argued, noting that the minister did not say whether operators would have to disclose GPU models and serial numbers or whether authorities would inspect sites. Nvidia earlier told cloud partners to cap Chinese customers at 49% of new business, the Financial Times reported, according to The Vanguard USA.