West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced on Nov. 12, 2026, that Appalachian Power will invest $17 billion in new natural gas-fired electricity generation and make a separate $7.5 billion commitment to upgrade its existing coal-fired power plants, the governor’s office said. The gas investment will add 3 gigawatts of generation, with all new capacity expected to be operational by 2031, and is expected to create about 2,050 construction jobs and 100 permanent jobs, according to the announcement.

The governor’s office called it the largest single power generation announcement by capacity in West Virginia history, surpassing the roughly 2.9-gigawatt John Amos Power Plant announced in the early 1970s. Morrisey said in a video announcement that there are three plans for new power plant projects that will be “geographically dispersed” across the state, with locations and other details to be announced later, POWER reported.

“Families are struggling with rising costs, and too many are seeing more of their paychecks consumed by electric bills,” Morrisey said.

A pledge on rates

The governor’s office said the expansion will proceed under Morrisey’s ratepayer protection pledge, meant to keep infrastructure costs from being shifted onto existing residential and business customers, and that electricity prices will not rise because of the initiatives. “Power bills will not go up; they must not go up because of these new additions. And we’ve been assured that they will not. And I will look to enforce that any way I can,” Morrisey said, according to POWER.

Appalachian Power said its $7.5 billion coal commitment covers upgrades between now and 2050, POWER reported. The company owns three coal plants in West Virginia: the 2.9-GW John Amos plant in Winfield, the 1.3-GW Mountaineer plant in New Haven and the 1.6-GW Mitchell plant in Moundsville, according to the outlet. The Amos plant, the largest in American Electric Power’s fleet, is expected to keep operating at least through 2040, POWER reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Part of a push to 50 gigawatts

The new generation brings the total announced since Morrisey launched his “50 by 50” initiative in September 2025 to 11.67 gigawatts, more than 34% of the additional capacity needed to reach 50 gigawatts by 2050, the governor’s office said. The initiative aims to roughly triple the state’s generation capacity from about 16 GW, according to POWER. West Virginia has announced $113.6 billion in private-sector investment and 21,030 projected jobs since October 2025, the governor’s office said.

In neighboring Virginia, Dominion Energy Virginia’s Oct. 15 filing put its distribution grid utilization at 41%, The Vanguard USA reported.