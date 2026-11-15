The Energy Department issued a new emergency order on Nov. 14, 2026, directing the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), in coordination with Consumers Energy, to keep the coal-fired J.H. Campbell Generating Plant in West Olive, Michigan, available to operate, the department said. The order, No. 202-26-51 under the Federal Power Act, is in effect from Nov. 15, 2026, through Feb. 12, 2027, and calls for economic dispatch to minimize costs, according to DOE. The plant had been slated to shut down on May 31, 2025.

“Ensuring coal plants such as the Campbell Plant are available to operate has prevented blackouts and likely saved lives,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said. DOE said the emergency conditions behind its original order persist, citing a joint report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation and NERC’s regional entities on the Winter 2026 Arctic cold period, including Winter Storm Fern.

A court vacated the first order

The new order comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Sept. 11 vacated DOE’s first emergency order for the plant, Utility Dive reported. The court found that DOE lacked authority under Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act to order Consumers Energy to run the 1,420-megawatt plant past its retirement date, and that the “emergency” condition the statute requires was not met, according to the outlet.

“The Department’s reading of ‘emergency’ invites frequent federal interventions that are unsupported by the statute and threaten the stability of the energy market,” the court said, Utility Dive reported. The court called Section 202(c) a “limited backstop mechanism” and noted that Michigan regulators and MISO had approved the plant’s retirement after extensive reviews, according to the outlet.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Challengers and costs

The case was brought by Earthjustice on behalf of the Sierra Club and Urban Core Collective, with the Michigan attorney general arguing for Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota, Utility Dive reported. DOE had reissued its orders before they were set to expire, and Consumers Energy said in a July 28 filing that the net cost of complying through June 30 was $259 million, after $239 million in MISO revenues, according to the outlet. DOE could appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, Utility Dive reported.

DOE’s Nov. 14 announcement does not mention the court ruling. Elsewhere, West Virginia’s governor said Appalachian Power will spend $7.5 billion upgrading its coal plants through 2050, The Vanguard USA reported.