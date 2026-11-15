China’s Manned Space Agency has selected a Pakistani astronaut as a payload specialist for its upcoming Shenzhou-24 mission, making that person the first foreign national to visit China’s space station, Chinese state media reported on Nov. 7, 2026, according to Al Jazeera, which drew on AFP and Reuters. China had not identified the astronaut or given a departure date, but the mission was expected by the end of the year, Al Jazeera reported.

Shenzhou-24 will launch on Nov. 25, 2026, atop a Long March 2F rocket, Universe Today reported on Nov. 14; Chinese authorities have not announced that date in the sources reviewed. The flight would be China’s 18th crewed spaceflight, with three crew members joining the Tianhe core module, according to the outlet.

Two Pakistani candidates

The agency nominated Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud of Pakistan’s space agency, SUPARCO, Universe Today reported. One will fly with two Chinese crew members and the other will serve as backup, according to the outlet. Ali and Daud, both pilots, spent months training at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center in Beijing, Al Jazeera reported.

After a short stay in orbit, the Pakistani astronaut would return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft, China Central Television reported, according to Al Jazeera. Universe Today put the stay at about a week. The names of the Chinese crew members are not expected to be announced until the day before the flight, according to Universe Today, and the two candidates were chosen in a selection process that concluded in April 2026.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

A step in China’s space partnerships

Pakistan and China had earlier signed an agreement establishing a Chinese government-led program to train Pakistani astronauts, Al Jazeera reported. China’s National Space Administration will also deploy Jinnah-1, Pakistan’s first lunar rover, according to the outlet. The flight would give Pakistan its first astronaut ahead of India, whose first crewed Gaganyaan mission is expected no sooner than the second quarter of 2027, Universe Today reported.

China aims to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030, Al Jazeera reported. A U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency report has said China could field directed-energy weapons in orbit by the late 2020s, The Vanguard USA reported.