An independent research group, UnemploymentLabs, says the published weights of six AI models released since April 2026 by China’s DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, MiniMax and Ant Group contain numerical patterns matching Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs, chips that require a U.S. license for export to China, according to the group’s report, revised on Nov. 12, 2026. Earlier models from the same companies match Nvidia’s older Hopper generation, the researchers said.

The findings “do not establish where the chips were located, how access was obtained, or whether export controls were violated,” the authors wrote. The fingerprint identifies how the weights were created and “supports, without proving, the inference that Blackwell also performed the training,” they said. No U.S. export licenses for those chips to these companies have been reported, according to the report.

Which models, according to the study

DeepSeek-V4-Flash and MiniMax-M3 match Blackwell B200 or B300 chips, which have 148 streaming multiprocessors, while DeepSeek-V4-Pro, Kimi K3, Kimi K3.1-Pro and Ling-3.1-flash match GB200 or GB300 chips, which have 152, according to UnemploymentLabs. For DeepSeek-V4-Flash and Kimi K3, the group said it also confirmed the match on physical Blackwell chips. The researchers said specially configured AMD hardware, also restricted from export to China, is the only alternative they identified; they excluded it for DeepSeek-V4-Flash and consider it very unlikely for the other five models.

The method recreates the random initialization of a model’s weights, which depends on the number of processor cores and threads used, and checks which hardware configuration reproduces the published values, Tom’s Hardware reported on Nov. 14. When the researchers changed the core and thread counts, the correlation broke down, according to the outlet. The approach only works for models with open weights, Tom’s Hardware noted.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Renting abroad is not illegal in itself

It is currently not illegal for Chinese companies to rent Blackwell hardware abroad, as far as Tom’s Hardware could tell. The group’s estimates of how many GPUs were used rest on assumptions the weights cannot confirm, and the authors said they are not confident in them. U.S. officials and press reports had already alleged that DeepSeek and Moonshot AI were using Blackwell chips, without publishing technical evidence, according to UnemploymentLabs. The companies named had not commented in the sources reviewed.

Blackwell-class chips have surfaced in China before: Nvidia B300 GPUs were found exposed on China Telecom’s network, The Vanguard USA reported.