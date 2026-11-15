The first permanently assigned U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II fighters arrived at Kadena Air Base, Japan, on Nov. 15, 2026, the Air Force said, calling the arrival a major milestone in the 18th Wing’s fighter modernization. The first two aircraft are assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron, according to the Air Force’s photo captions and The Aviationist.

Kadena is the first overseas Air Force installation to receive combat-coded F-15EX aircraft and the second Air Force location to field the fighter, after the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing at Portland Air National Guard Base, the Air Force said.

“These aircraft strengthen our ability to deter aggression, respond to emerging threats and defend Japan alongside our allies and partners,” said Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, the 18th Wing commander. “Getting the F-15EX to Kadena is just the beginning,” said Lt. Col. Ajay Dua, commander of the 67th Fighter Squadron.

From Portland to Okinawa

The two fighters left Portland, where they had arrived in late August, flying as FEUD 41 and FEUD 42 with two KC-135 tankers and stopping in Honolulu before the last leg to Kadena, The Aviationist reported. Operators from the 67th Fighter Squadron trained at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and at Portland, and maintainers coordinated with Boeing and Air Force teams to prepare, the Air Force said.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Replacing the F-15C/D

The arrival is the next phase in replacing Kadena’s F-15C/D fleet, whose phased withdrawal began in November 2022, while rotational deployments of fourth- and fifth-generation fighters kept a continuous presence at the base, according to the Air Force. On July 3, 2024, the Defense Department announced a modernization plan under which the base would replace its 48 Eagles with 36 F-15EX jets, The Aviationist reported.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink had recently said the first F-15EXs would arrive in Japan in 2027, with a full complement by 2028, according to The Aviationist, which noted that fiscal year 2027 began on Oct. 1. The Air Force is also preparing a future campus for the F-47 at Nellis, The Vanguard USA reported.