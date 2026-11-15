U.S. District Judge Noël Wise of the Northern District of California on Nov. 14, 2026, denied a motion by Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Micron Technology to dismiss a consumer antitrust suit accusing them of conspiring to restrict the supply of conventional DRAM, according to the court’s order. The ruling allows the case to proceed; it does not find that the companies broke the law, and the plaintiffs’ claims remain allegations.

The plaintiffs, 17 consumers and small businesses from five states, filed the complaint on June 25, alleging that since October 2022 the three companies have “maintained a continuing agreement, combination, or conspiracy in restraint of trade in the market for conventional DRAM, in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act,” the order says. They allege the companies “simultaneously cut production, coordinated a pivot to HBM” and exited DDR3 and DDR4, according to the order.

“Hawks flying in formation”

The defendants argued that each made independent, rational choices, and quoted the late Judge Posner’s line that competitors in concentrated markets “watch each other like hawks,” the order says. “But Plaintiffs’ allegations go beyond hawks watching each other; their contentions are more akin to hawks flying in formation – an activity that hawks ordinarily do not do,” Wise wrote.

The central question, the judge wrote, was whether the case is a rerun of a 2022 Ninth Circuit decision, known as DRAM II, that affirmed dismissal of claims against the same companies over a 2016–2018 supply restriction. “The Court finds that it is not, and DENIES Defendants’ motion to dismiss,” she wrote. The complaint’s allegations include long-term HBM supply deals alongside refusals of long-term contracts for conventional DRAM, a coordinated wind-down of DDR4 production and Micron’s Dec. 3, 2025, announcement that it would close its Crucial consumer brand, according to the order.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Next steps in the case

The defendants’ answers are due no later than Dec. 7, 2026, and the initial case management conference is set for Jan. 12, 2027, the order says. According to the complaint as summarized by the court, the three companies controlled over 91% of global DRAM revenue as of the third quarter of 2025, and conventional DRAM prices rose 171.8% in one year by that quarter.

The judge’s “hawks flying in formation” line was also highlighted by Tom’s Hardware, which reported on the ruling Nov. 15. The companies had not commented in the sources reviewed. Separately, researchers say six Chinese AI models show an Nvidia Blackwell fingerprint, The Vanguard USA reported.