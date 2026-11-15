The Federal Aviation Administration traced the nationwide ground stop of Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, to newly installed routers at two sites, an FAA radio site in El Dorado, Arkansas, and a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, that began sending a high volume of data across its communications network, Tom’s Hardware reported. “We saw two places that were actually pinging our network at a very high rate, a thousand connections over every four to five seconds,” FAA technology chief Rebecca Guy said at a press conference, according to the outlet.

The routers were made by Juniper, part of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, according to The Wall Street Journal, as cited by Tom’s Hardware. An HPE spokesperson said the routers appeared to be working as intended and that “They did not fail,” Tom’s Hardware reported. FAA employees turned off a specific router feature that caused the overload on all Juniper routers across the network, according to the outlet.

Four hours without flights

The FAA ordered the ground stop at 3:54 p.m. ET on Friday, citing a telecommunications outage affecting air route traffic control centers, and lifted it at 8:15 p.m., Al Jazeera reported. The problem affected communications at 17 of the FAA’s 22 en route centers, according to Al Jazeera. More than 9,000 U.S. flights were canceled on Friday and more than 5,000 on Saturday as the knock-on effects continued, the network reported.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a contractor, L3Harris, had been replacing a section of old copper wire with fiber optic lines at a remote location when the router there began overloading the system, Al Jazeera reported. He said “contractor error or a faulty piece of equipment” caused the router to start flooding other ones, according to the network. Officials have ruled out a cyberattack, Al Jazeera reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

An investigation and a funding request

“Was it a faulty installation? Was it a faulty configuration? Or was it just a bad piece of router technology that we put into this system that propagated these errors?” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the agency is investigating, Tom’s Hardware reported. The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union said the issue was isolated to two routers updated on Friday, and that its technicians were not involved in the work, according to Al Jazeera.

Duffy called for $50 billion to upgrade air traffic control systems, up from an earlier request of $30 billion, Al Jazeera reported. The ground stop fell on the same Friday that SpaceX launched Starship’s Flight 15 from Starbase, Texas, The Vanguard USA reported.