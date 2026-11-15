United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket failed to reach orbit on Nov. 15, 2026, and the 40 Amazon Leo internet satellites it carried were lost, ULA said, on the rocket’s first flight in nine months. Vulcan lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 12:40 p.m. ET, Space.com reported.

“Based on data received by our Launch Director, we confirm that the Vulcan vehicle launched from Space Launch Complex 41 suffered an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit,” ULA said in an update on X about 50 minutes after launch, according to Space.com. “Since the anomaly just occurred, we don’t have any specific data yet to understand what occurred today,” the company said.

“We will work closely with our customer and other appropriate organizations to find the cause, determine the appropriate corrective action and return to flight as quickly as possible,” ULA said, CBS News reported. It was the first outright failure of a ULA rocket since the company, a partnership between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, was formed in 2006, according to CBS News. The cause had not been announced.

A return to flight that fell short

The launch was meant to return Vulcan to service after problems with solid rocket booster nozzles on two of its four previous flights, in October 2024 and February of this year, Space.com reported. The U.S. Space Force had paused national security launches on Vulcan until ULA addressed that problem, according to Space.com. The solid boosters appeared to work normally on Sunday, CBS News reported.

The flight was the first of 38 Vulcan launches Amazon has bought for its Leo constellation; ULA has already flown eight Leo missions on Atlas V rockets, CBS News reported. Amazon Leo will have to wait for ULA’s failure investigation before flying again on Vulcan, according to CBS News.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Amazon and NASA react

“There is risk with any launch, and that’s especially true for inaugural missions like LV-01,” Amazon Leo said in a post on X, according to CBS News. “ULA has been a trusted partner for Amazon, and we believe they’ll learn from this mission and deliver on their long-term plans for Vulcan.” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman wrote on X that NASA “is available to assist in all matters related to the investigation and remediation effort,” CBS News reported.

ULA had targeted Nov. 13 for Vulcan’s return to flight with Amazon Leo before delays, and the Space Force earlier moved four national security launches from the grounded Vulcan to SpaceX rockets, The Vanguard USA reported.