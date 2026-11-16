NASA’s Voyager 1 is expected to become the first human-made object to reach a distance of one light-day from Earth at 5:16:07 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, according to NASA. A light-day is the distance light travels in 24 hours, or 16,094,799,096 miles (25,902,068,356 kilometers), the agency said.

At that distance, a radio signal traveling at the speed of light will take 24 hours to reach Earth, and NASA’s Voyager team will not receive its return call until the same time on Nov. 19, NASA said in a media advisory. Voyager 1 is cruising at nearly 38,000 mph (61,000 kph), and when it reaches the mark it will have taken 49 years, two months and 11 days, according to NASA.

Nearly half a century in flight

Voyager 1 launched on Sept. 5, 1977, after its twin, Voyager 2, launched on Aug. 20, 1977, and both spacecraft are still operating and sending data back to Earth, NASA said. Voyager 1 is the farthest human-made object in history and the first to reach interstellar space; many of its science instruments have been turned off to conserve energy, according to the agency. Voyager 2 is on pace to reach one light-day from Earth in November 2035, NASA said.

Voyager 1 entered interstellar space in 2012, SpacePolicyOnline reported. The team at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, recently sent energy-saving commands, dubbed the “Big Bang,” to reduce the amount of power being used by Voyager’s radioisotope generator in the hope of extending its lifetime, according to the outlet.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Events around the milestone

NASA is inviting the public to “Shine Bright for Voyager’s Light-Day” after sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 17, by pointing flashlights, phones or other lights at the sky and signaling “V-G-R” in Morse code, the agency said. The Planetary Society plans a virtual event on Wednesday evening, and NASA plans an event at JPL on Thursday at noon ET that will be webcast, SpacePolicyOnline reported.

Voyager 1 is also expected to pass within about 1.7 light-years of the star AC +79 3888, also known as Gliese 445, in about 40,000 years, according to NASA. In other recent spaceflight news, SpaceX caught a Starship upper stage with its launch tower, The Vanguard USA reported.