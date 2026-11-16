The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security released an interim final rule on Nov. 16, 2026, to address remote access to advanced AI chips and servers, so that existing restrictions “cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries,” BIS said. The agency said the rule was “written by and at the direction of the Department of Treasury and the National Security Council.”

Under the rule, a license is required to export, reexport or transfer covered chips for use in a data center anywhere in the world that will provide access to more than 12,000,000 “aggregate TPP” to companies headquartered in, or whose ultimate parent is headquartered in, Macau or a Country Group D:5 destination. The threshold applies at one data center or across linked data centers, and data centers, foreign foundries and chip exporters must perform due diligence on their customers’ direct or indirect ownership or control, the rule says.

Twelve million TPP works out to the maximum computing power of about 750 Nvidia H100 or H200 chips, TechCrunch reported; the D:5 group includes China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and 18 other countries, according to the outlet.

Five more countries need licenses

The rule also requires licenses for advanced semiconductors sent to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil, which it says present “a higher-than-normal risk of diversion,” except for chips destined to companies headquartered in the United States that meet reporting requirements. Commerce said it will monitor for countries that tolerate evasion and could respond with measures including import restrictions and Entity List designations, according to the rule.

Data center operators already serving such companies must obtain a license within 90 days of the rule’s effective date or face future export restrictions, and the license requirement does not apply to “commercial recommender systems,” such as those used by online retailers and social media companies, the rule says. It takes effect on publication in the Federal Register, with comments due 60 days later.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

AI Diffusion Rule formally rescinded

The rule formally rescinds the regulations implementing the Biden-era AI Diffusion Rule, published in January 2025, which it says “has never been enforced,” and it changes the presumptions chip fabricators and packagers face when exporting advanced-node logic chips for designers in licensed destinations. “This new control is a logical extension of existing controls,” the rule reads, according to TechCrunch.

The rule comes days after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned amid a scandal involving an alleged Chinese spy linked to Megaspeed, a customer the U.S. government has reportedly wanted to place on a special entity list, TechCrunch reported. Malaysia’s trade minister said last week that data centers there will have to disclose GPU imports and power use, The Vanguard USA reported.