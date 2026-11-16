The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Finding of No Significant Impact and Record of Decision for Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser reentry operations at the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the agency said. The FAA determined that issuing a vehicle operator license to Sierra Space for Dream Chaser operations “would not significantly impact the quality of the human environment within the meaning of NEPA,” so an environmental impact statement is not required, according to the decision document, issued Oct. 26, 2026.

The FAA page announcing the final documents was last updated on Nov. 6. “The successful completion of the environmental review process does not guarantee that the FAA would issue a vehicle operator license,” the agency said; the project must also meet FAA safety, risk and indemnification requirements.

Sierra Space plans to land Dream Chaser at the Shuttle Landing Facility and would use Vandenberg only if it could not safely land in Florida, according to the FAA. For a potential return at Vandenberg, sonic booms “would be temporary, short in duration, and limited to 1.1 PSF [pounds per square foot] or less, which is similar to a thunderclap,” the FAA stated, Space.com reported. “Thank you to the FAA for its collaboration and support of commercial space innovation,” Sierra Space wrote on X, according to Space.com.

A debut planned on Vulcan

Sierra Space is targeting spring 2027 for Dream Chaser’s first launch, a free-flying test mission in Earth orbit on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur, Space.com reported. The 30-foot space plane has been in development for more than two decades and has not yet flown to space, according to the outlet. The FAA page still describes the vehicle as launching on an Atlas V.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Vulcan’s latest flight failed

On Nov. 15, Vulcan failed to reach orbit on its return to flight, losing 40 Amazon Leo satellites after what ULA described as an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight, The Vanguard USA reported. Neither Sierra Space nor the FAA had commented on any effect on Dream Chaser’s schedule in the sources reviewed.

NASA selected the company in 2016 to conduct at least six uncrewed cargo flights to the International Space Station, but development delays repeatedly pushed those missions back, Space.com reported. The FAA notes that NASA has contracted with Sierra Space to deliver supplies to the station under the Commercial Resupply Services 2 contract.