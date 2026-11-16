Submarine maintenance delays improved by more than 40% in fiscal 2026, Vice Adm. Rob Gaucher, the Pentagon’s direct reporting portfolio manager for submarines, said on Nov. 12, 2026, at the Naval Submarine League Annual Symposium, Breaking Defense reported. “I want to highlight the significant reduction in days of maintenance delay,” Gaucher said. “That’s more than 40 percent improvement.”

The two outlets that covered the remarks reported different figures. According to Breaking Defense, Gaucher said the service faced roughly 1,400 days of submarine maintenance delay in both fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, down to 780 days in fiscal 2026, and that he expects delays to drop to about 500 days in fiscal 2027. Naval News reported on Nov. 16 that cumulative delay fell from 1,400 days in fiscal 2024 to 800 in fiscal 2025 and about 500 in fiscal 2026 to date.

Gaucher attributed much of the improvement to “investments made in Virginia-class spare parts over the past few years,” according to Breaking Defense. “As of today, every fast attack submarine in Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard is on plan, with several — I dare say — tracking early to plan,” he said, the outlet reported.

Ten boats returned to the fleet

Vice Adm. Rick Seif, commander of Submarine Forces, said 10 submarines entered or returned to service over the past 12 months: the new Virginia-class boats USS Massachusetts (SSN-798) and USS Idaho (SSN-799), two boats that completed post-shakedown availabilities and six that completed scheduled depot maintenance, Naval News reported. “10 boats returned, all those boats are combat surge ready,” Seif said, according to the outlet.

The future USS Arkansas (SSN-800) and USS Utah (SSN-801) are scheduled for delivery within two months and commissioning in spring 2027, according to Naval News. The USS John Warner and USS Illinois, while late against their original schedules, are “several months early to their re-baseline schedules,” Gaucher said, Breaking Defense reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Construction hours rising

Total submarine construction hours rose to nearly 29 million in 2026 from 22 million the previous year, Naval News reported, citing Gaucher’s presentation. An August Government Accountability Office report found that public shipyards completed only 11% of submarine depot maintenance periods on schedule between fiscal 2016 and 2025, Breaking Defense noted.

The Navy recently relieved the command triad of the submarine USS South Dakota, The Vanguard USA reported.