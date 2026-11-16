GlobalFoundries broke ground on Nov. 13, 2026, on a new $10 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility in Malta, Saratoga County, New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said. The new facility is the first phase of a U.S.-Japan initiative to eventually invest up to $21 billion at GlobalFoundries’ Malta campus, according to the governor’s office.

The fab, known as Fab 8.2, will feature about 386,000 square feet of cleanroom space and is part of a $12.3 billion multiphase expansion that includes upgrades to existing facilities and a new Advanced Packaging and Photonics Center, the governor’s office said. The project is expected to create more than 1,000 manufacturing jobs, WNYT reported; Hochul cited more than 1,100.

“Today, we’re putting shovels in the ground and turning an ambitious partnership into reality,” GlobalFoundries CEO Tim Breen said. New York is supporting the project with $535 million in performance-based Green CHIPS tax credits and $35 million in grants for workforce development and public infrastructure, according to the governor’s office.

Japan’s money, GF’s fabs

On Oct. 14, GlobalFoundries said it had been selected as technology provider and operator for two new fabs in Malta under a U.S.-Japan initiative providing up to $21 billion, with Japan providing the investment, the company said in a press release. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in that release that two large chip facilities would be built in the U.S. “with Japan’s investment funding and GlobalFoundries’ partnership.”

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Local reaction

“Yes, you could be somewhere else, but you would not have the work ethic that we have here in upstate New York,” Hochul said at the ceremony, WNYT reported. GlobalFoundries also committed $60 million in direct community investments, on-site or adjacent child care for employees and a project labor agreement for construction, the governor’s office said. “What is the only thing better than one economy-changing, job-creating chip fab? Two chip fabs!” Sen. Charles Schumer said in the governor’s release, crediting federal CHIPS funding.

GlobalFoundries has also agreed to make a key AI chip component, interposers for TSMC, in New York under a $2 billion deal, The Vanguard USA reported.