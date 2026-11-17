The Lux supercomputer at the Energy Department’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory debuted at No. 14 on the Top500 list with 220.79 petaflops on Nov. 16, 2026, and opened to scientific users, ORNL said. The lab described Lux as the first major addition to DOE’s computing infrastructure in support of the Genesis Mission, its effort to transform scientific discovery with AI, which the department now calls Super Intelligence.

Lux is built on HPE’s ProLiant Compute XD685 with AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs and AMD EPYC CPUs, according to ORNL and the Top500 list. Under a public-private partnership between DOE and AMD, about half of Lux’s annual 3.5 million node-hours will support the Genesis Mission and the rest will be available to AMD, ORNL said.

“With Lux now running at Oak Ridge, our partnership with DOE is delivering new capacity for American science,” said Thomas Zacharia, AMD’s senior vice president of strategic technology partnerships and public policy, according to ORNL. Georgia Tourassi, ORNL’s associate laboratory director of computing and computational sciences, said the lab is “proud to deliver a critical computing capability that will help realize the Genesis Mission’s vision of transforming scientific discovery through SI.” Lux supports both Slurm and Kubernetes scheduling, pairing traditional modeling and simulation with AI training, inference and agentic workflows, the lab said.

China keeps the top spot

On the 68th edition of the Top500, China’s LineShine remains No. 1 with 2.198 exaflops on the HPL benchmark, Top500 said. LineShine entered the list at No. 1 in June 2026, the first China-based system to lead the ranking since Sunway TaihuLight in 2017, and there have been no changes in the top 10 since June, according to Top500. It is installed at the National Supercomputing Centre in Shenzhen.

El Capitan at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is No. 2 at 1.809 exaflops, followed by ORNL’s Frontier, Argonne’s Aurora and Europe’s JUPITER Booster, Top500 reported. No other big system from China was reported, the list’s organizers said.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

More machines ahead at Oak Ridge

Lux joins Frontier at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, and an eighth leadership supercomputer, Discovery, is set for delivery in 2028, ORNL said. The Energy Department earlier awarded $159 million to 12 Genesis Mission Phase II projects, The Vanguard USA reported.