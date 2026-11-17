A study published Nov. 16, 2026, in Nature Sustainability estimates that 403 U.S. hyperscale data centers operating between May 2024 and April 2025 used approximately 82 terawatt-hours of electricity in its central scenario, about 1.8% of total U.S. electricity consumption, according to the paper’s abstract. Across facility-load scenarios, the estimate ranges from about 68 to 99 TWh, and roughly 54% of the attributed generation came from fossil-fuel sources, the authors wrote.

Attributable carbon dioxide emissions were about 25.7 million metric tons in the central scenario and 21 to 31 million metric tons across scenarios, under a location-based attribution method, according to the abstract. The data centers’ electricity-weighted carbon intensity was about 314 grams of CO2 per kilowatt-hour, compared with a U.S. average of about 348 grams, the study found.

Roughly as much as Michigan

That electricity use is roughly as much as the state of Michigan uses in a year, according to reporting on the study by Wired and Latitude Media. Data centers in Virginia, Oregon, Ohio and Iowa accounted for more than half of the energy use in the study, Wired reported, and the researchers found two to three times the greenhouse gas emissions of a previous peer-reviewed estimate from 2018, according to Latitude Media.

“Decisions about where data centers go and how they’re powered are critical environmental and public health decisions, and they should be made with good data,” said senior author Francesca Dominici, who directs the Harvard Data Science Initiative, Latitude Media reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Limits of the estimate

The average facility in the study is 40 megawatts, small compared with some campuses now under development, and the study does not cover power plants built on site, known as behind-the-meter generation, Wired reported. “Some of the massive campuses being proposed today are substantially larger than the typical facility in our dataset,” lead author Gianluca Guidi, a postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told Wired.

Power demand from data centers is also driving new generation plans, including Appalachian Power’s $17 billion plan for 3 GW of gas-fired generation in West Virginia, The Vanguard USA reported.