The U.S. Space Force plans to conduct its first refueling demonstration in geostationary orbit in 2027 while starting work on an operational refueler prototype expected to begin on-orbit refueling operations in 2032, Col. Scott Carstetter, director of servicing, mobility and logistics at Space Systems Command, said in a Q&A published by the command on Nov. 16, 2026. He tied the effort to U.S. Space Command’s demand for what he called sustained space maneuver, saying, “Increasing competition and emerging threats in space have led to an increased urgency for finding non-traditional solutions that protect space assets.”

A 2027 demonstration with Starfish Space’s Otter vehicle will include relocating the Electro-Optical Weather System (EWS) G1 satellite to a disposal orbit, “paving the way for an operational Space Tug to begin providing relocation and life-extension services to operational satellites in 2028,” Carstetter said. EWS-G1 is a former NOAA weather satellite known as GOES-13 that the Space Force began using for weather data in 2020, Defense News reported at the time.

A depot, a shuttle and a client

For the refueling demonstration, Astroscale US will build and launch its Provisioner servicer to refuel government-owned Air Force Research Laboratory Tetra-5 satellites with fuel bought by the Defense Innovation Unit and stored on a commercial Orbit Fab depot, Carstetter said. He said the RG-XX program has a satellite refueling requirement for its proposed future spacecraft.

Carstetter described the same two 2027 demonstrations in May, telling reporters the refueler would first mate with the Tetra-5 client, return to the depot for more fuel and refuel the client again, DefenseScoop reported. Starfish’s Otter is essentially a space tug designed to connect to satellites without docks and move them within the same orbit, according to that report.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Funding for a tug

Carstetter said a $48.5 million award from the Office of the Secretary of War will support procurement of a space tug vehicle to provide station-keeping, life-extension or relocation services to operational spacecraft. “We have identified several satellites valued at billions of dollars that would immediately benefit from augmented maneuver services,” he said.

NASA has also picked a Starfish Space Otter for its SSPICY mission to inspect up to four defunct U.S. objects in orbit, The Vanguard USA reported.