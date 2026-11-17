The Department of War has invited seven industry teams to Phase II of its directed energy counter-drone evaluation, including a live-fire test at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, by mid-December, the department said on Nov. 16, 2026. The Office of Research and Engineering and Joint Interagency Task Force 401 chose the teams after reviewing 13 technical white papers, according to the release.

The teams and high-energy laser systems are Allen Control Systems’ BULLFROG, Aurelius Systems’ ARCHIMEDES, AeroVironment’s (BlueHalo) LOCUST X1, Kord Technologies’ FIREFLY, Lockheed Martin’s Crossbow system with IPG, Thor Dynamics’ LASER ARMOR and Yrikka’s drone-based TALOS, the department said.

“We’re trying to structure the shoot-off in such a way that systems that perform effectively or successfully can immediately result in a purchase order that allows us to start building the production lines to get these systems into the field,” said Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Ross, director of JIATF 401, according to the release.

From safety checks to live fire

Through November, the vendors will complete laser safety certifications and command-and-control integration, then spend a week at Dugway on safety reviews, communications checks and range readiness testing before live-fire vignettes begin by mid-December, the department said. The systems will engage representative drone targets both above and below the horizon, according to the release.

“Scaled Directed Energy is one of the Department’s six critical technology areas,” said Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering. The event aims at quick purchase orders, DefenseScoop reported, noting that the Army awarded AeroVironment a contract worth about $500 million in September for its Enduring High Energy Laser program.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Second phase after October picks

In October, JIATF 401 picked four directed-energy systems for its homeland counter-drone pilot, The Vanguard USA reported in its story on the first selections. The Nov. 16 announcement did not give contract values or a purchase timeline, and the release did not identify the vendors and systems that were not selected, DefenseScoop reported. JIATF 401 is an Army-led organization set up last year to help the military and government partners acquire counter-drone technology at home and abroad, according to the outlet, which noted that lasers and high-power microwaves are seen as cost-effective on a cost-per-shot basis compared with missiles.