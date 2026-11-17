The Energy Department has asked industry, universities and national laboratories for input on two interconnected testbed initiatives, one for developing and testing quantum technologies and classical logic in cryogenic environments and one for integrating quantum computing with classical high-performance computing assets that are progressively scalable, according to a request for information on SAM.gov. The notice, No. 892431-27-RFI-0001, was published Nov. 12, 2026, and responses are due by 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 17.

The request is meant to guide DOE’s strategic planning for a testbed that can support both classical and quantum technologies, “including development of integrated quantum computing and HPC technologies for fault-tolerant quantum computing,” the notice says. It is a request for information, not a request for proposals, and does not commit the department to funding the facilities or holding a competition, The Quantum Insider reported.

“This RFI will inform the planning of a national resource that will foster and accelerate innovation of integrated quantum and HPC technologies that require infrastructure equipment and instrumentation that would otherwise be cost prohibitive to acquire or too burdensome to maintain,” the posting says, according to Nextgov/FCW.

What DOE wants to know

DOE is asking potential users to describe their temperature and cooling requirements, equipment needs and how those needs could evolve over the next five to 10 years, Nextgov reported. It wants vendors to provide rough cost estimates for cryogenic infrastructure that could support two or four progressively scaled experimental systems and about 10 to 40 smaller experiments, according to the outlet.

The request emphasizes accommodating different experimental technologies and expanding economically over time, and says reliability and flexibility should take priority over the overall thermal efficiency of the cooling infrastructure, The Quantum Insider reported. Potential configurations include helium-4 cooling systems and dilution refrigerators using helium-3 and helium-4 mixtures, according to the outlet.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Quantum and supercomputing together

For the second testbed, DOE wants users to identify research it could advance, “including algorithm and application design, advances in error correction, system advancement and others,” and feedback on architecture, computing resources and software, Nextgov reported. The effort is run by the Advanced Scientific Computing Research program in DOE’s Office of Science, according to The Quantum Insider.

The Commerce Department recently finalized a CHIPS Act R&D award of up to $100 million to quantum computing firm Atom Computing, and DOE separately selected four national labs for $30 million in robotics testbeds, The Vanguard USA reported.