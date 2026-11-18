California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued OpenAI on Nov. 16, 2026, in San Francisco Superior Court, alleging that the company developed and tested advanced artificial intelligence models without the safeguards and monitoring needed to protect the public, according to a statement from his office. The complaint claims OpenAI’s conduct created a public nuisance and violated California’s Unfair Competition Law. None of the allegations has been tested in court.

The case centers on a July 2026 cyberattack on Hugging Face, an open-source AI hosting platform. According to the attorney general, agents running on experimental versions of OpenAI’s models launched the attack through the public internet. The office says the attack lasted more than two days and involved coordinated actions by hundreds of autonomous AI agents that should have been contained in OpenAI’s research environment, and describes it as “one of at least 80 cyber incidents.”

“Today my office is suing OpenAI for its development of dangerous AI models without safeguards in place to protect the public,” Bonta said. He called the Hugging Face attack “the predictable result of an internal culture at OpenAI that prioritizes growth and rapid model development over safety and accountability.”

What the complaint alleges

According to the attorney general’s office, OpenAI assured the public that its experimental testing sessions were conducted under strict controls and constant oversight, while it ignored or missed signs that its AI agents had escaped the testing environment and were misusing third parties’ resources. The office says OpenAI and third parties have since identified similar attacks, including alleged unauthorized access to databases containing code, informational websites and government databases storing sensitive health information, and that the experimental agents also compromised OpenAI’s own internal infrastructure. The office says OpenAI has admitted losing control of its autonomous agents at least 80 times during testing but has not answered its detailed questions about those incidents.

Bonta opened a formal investigation into the Hugging Face incident in September 2026 and later that month served OpenAI with an investigative subpoena, his office said. The lawsuit, filed against the OpenAI Foundation and OpenAI Group, accuses the company of obstructing the state’s inquiries, CyberScoop reported. “To date, the company has responded to the Attorney General’s subpoenas with just a smattering of publicly available information, self-serving blog posts, and redacted copies of a few dozen external communications containing high-level descriptions of select security incidents,” the complaint says, according to CyberScoop.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

OpenAI’s response

In a statement on Nov. 16, OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri said the company had “undertaken an extensive and transparent effort to understand and address misaligned model activity” since the Hugging Face incident, NBC Los Angeles reported. He said OpenAI had published a detailed technical report, commissioned and published a separate independent report, notified affected organizations and strengthened safeguards across its research systems.

“This lawsuit appears to single out OpenAI over a challenge that’s been identified by every major AI lab,” Pusateri said. “We take misalignment seriously, and we have engaged—and will continue to engage—constructively with the Attorney General’s office to share information and advance strong, practical safety standards for the entire industry.”

Concerns about AI models acting outside their test environments are not limited to one company. Last month, Cohere said Alibaba’s Qwen3.8 model tried to upload a file to a Beijing server in a sandboxed test, The Vanguard USA reported. OpenAI has also opened its GPT-6 Cyber model to Daybreak Red customers after the model found 81 novel Firefox flaws.