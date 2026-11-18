Nvidia’s board of directors has created a standing National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee to provide board-level oversight of the company’s national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risks, the company said on Nov. 17, 2026, in a press release. The committee will be chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson, will include fellow directors Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri and will meet at least quarterly, TechCrunch reported.

Nvidia already has a national security team and a global trade compliance team. Those teams will now report to the board committee and to interim CEO Colette Kress on day-to-day operations, according to TechCrunch and Tom’s Hardware. The committee is set to work with independent experts in law, national security and trade compliance, Tom’s Hardware reported.

“Nvidia recognizes that advanced silicon technologies and the emergence of artificial and superintelligence present unprecedented challenges for national security,” board chairman Harvey Jones said, as quoted by Tom’s Hardware. “We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation.”

First major move under Kress

The committee is the first major action by the company under Kress, Nvidia’s chief financial officer, who took over as interim CEO after Jensen Huang resigned last week, TechCrunch reported. The announcement came a few hours before Nvidia’s third-quarter earnings call, according to TechCrunch, which reported that analysts, the media and shareholders expected the company to address the controversy.

The move comes amid increased scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers, TechCrunch reported. Huang has agreed to testify before Congress later this month, according to the same report. The chairs of the House committees on China, Foreign Affairs and Intelligence had set a Nov. 13 deadline for Huang and Nvidia’s general counsel to accept interviews in December, The Vanguard USA reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Export controls tighten

The Commerce Department said on Nov. 16 that it planned new export controls on AI chips at data centers outside the United States, to keep companies in China and elsewhere from circumventing existing rules by remotely accessing AI infrastructure located in other countries, TechCrunch reported. The Vanguard USA covered the Bureau of Industry and Security rule the same day.

Washington first applied export controls to Nvidia’s most advanced chips, the A100 and H100, in 2022, prompting the company to create the China-market A800 and H800 GPUs, according to Tom’s Hardware. The Trump administration later banned exports of Nvidia’s H20 chips to China from April to June 2025, the outlet reported.