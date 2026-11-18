The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Nov. 17, 2026, strongly urged organizations to immediately patch CVE-2026-114938, a critical memory-corruption vulnerability in Oracle Java known as “Java4Shell.” According to the CISA alert, the flaw affects the Base64 decoder of the x86-64 HotSpot Java Virtual Machine, which is part of the Java Development Kit, and specially crafted Base64 input could crash the JVM and allow for unauthenticated remote code execution.

CISA told organizations to identify affected Java installations, including runtimes bundled with third-party applications or included in container images and appliances, and to apply Java and vendor patches as soon as they are available, prioritizing internet-facing systems. Where immediate patching is not feasible, the agency recommended temporary compensating controls such as restricting and validating Base64 input at the application boundary, enforcing input-size limits and limiting unauthenticated access. The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security contributed to the alert.

Two severity scores

Oracle released a fix in its November update and rated the bug 8.1 for severity, The Record reported. Calif Research, which published details of the flaw on Nov. 17, rated it 9.2 out of 10 on the CVSS scale, CyberScoop reported. Oracle’s November update covered 652 flaws across its product line, according to CyberScoop, and Oracle credited Quang Luong and Albert Yang of Calif with the discovery, according to The Record.

According to CyberScoop, the bug sits in hand-written processor instructions that OpenJDK uses to speed up Base64 decoding. That optimization runs only on chips that support the AVX-512 feature set, and ARM64 systems are unaffected. Calif found that a specific input, 64 ‘A’ characters followed by a single equal sign, makes the code miscalculate a length and write 64 bytes into a buffer meant to hold as few as 50, CyberScoop reported.

Calif reported unauthenticated code execution in widely used products including Keycloak, Jira, Confluence, Jenkins and PingFederate, and demonstrated a working break-in against Keycloak, according to CyberScoop. The group said there is no universal exploit and that it is holding back application-specific exploits “until everyone has had a chance to upgrade,” The Record reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Found with AI, Calif says

“It took our own Quang Luong an hour to discover the vulnerability, and two more hours to develop the first working exploit. The total token cost was less than $200,” Calif said, according to The Record. Calif said Luong found the bug while auditing OpenJDK with OpenAI’s Codex, CyberScoop reported. AI models are increasingly used to hunt for flaws: OpenAI’s GPT-6 Cyber model found 81 novel Firefox flaws, The Vanguard USA reported earlier this month.

Calif says Java powers about 90% of Fortune 500 companies. “Banking, aviation, telecommunications, nearly every critical sector runs on Java, including national security systems,” the company said, as quoted by The Record.

No exploitation in the wild had been reported as of CyberScoop’s Nov. 17 report, and none of the related CVEs had been added to CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities list, the outlet reported. Gal Elbaz, co-founder and CTO of Oligo Security, told CyberScoop that “the technical barriers are clearly surmountable, and organizations should treat this as a serious exposure that requires compensating controls capable of blocking exploitation while patches are rolled out.”