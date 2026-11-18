President Donald Trump has nominated Gen. Christopher LaNeve to be chief of staff of the U.S. Army and Lt. Gen. Marcus Evans to succeed him as vice chief of staff, according to congressional notices dated Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, Army Times reported. Both nominations require Senate confirmation.

LaNeve, the Army’s vice chief of staff, has served as acting chief since Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired Gen. Randy George in April, according to Army Times. He is a former commander of the 82nd Airborne Division and served as a military aide to Hegseth before his current role, Breaking Defense reported.

“For 36 years, I’ve served in the U.S. Army, currently as the Vice Chief of Staff,” LaNeve said in a statement quoted by Breaking Defense. “I’m deeply honored by the President’s trust and confidence for the nomination to serve as the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army.” He added that, if confirmed, he looks forward to continuing to serve soldiers, their families and the nation.

An Army without confirmed leaders

Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle backed both nominations in a social media statement. “He is the right leader at the right time to modernize the Army and ensure our soldiers are prepared to dominate on any battlefield,” Telle said of LaNeve, according to Army Times, adding that he expected to work with the Senate to have LaNeve and Evans confirmed.

The Army has been without Senate-confirmed top uniformed and civilian leadership since Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigned in September amid reported tension with Hegseth, Army Times reported. The White House has not nominated a permanent Army secretary, according to both outlets.

Timing could matter. Breaking Defense noted that the current Congress is scheduled to end in January, which could complicate LaNeve’s path to confirmation if the process runs into the new Congress. After the midterm elections, control of the House and Senate will shift to Democrats in the next session, according to Army Times.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Changes already under way

As acting chief, LaNeve has issued new doctrine through his “How the Army Fights” guidance, created a Program Acquisition Executive for autonomy and redesignated Futures and Concepts Command as the Army Futures and Autonomous Systems Command, Breaking Defense reported. The Vanguard USA covered the How the Army Fights guidance when it was released in October.

He has also drawn criticism in Congress for eliminating the 600-member “Unmanned Assault Battalion” created within the 173rd Airborne Brigade, according to Army Times, and has since sought to reassure industry leaders that the Army remains committed to autonomy.

Who is Marcus Evans

Evans is currently director of the Army staff in Washington, according to Army Times. He was previously special assistant to the commanding general at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, served as chief of staff of U.S. Special Operations Command from 2021 to 2023 and commanded Special Operations Joint Task Force-Afghanistan from 2020 to 2021, the outlet reported. Breaking Defense reported that he also commanded the 25th Infantry Division and served in combat in Afghanistan and Iraq.