United Launch Alliance said on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, that the problems that led to the loss of its Vulcan Centaur rocket and 40 Amazon Leo satellites began just after liftoff, when the first-stage booster underperformed, Space.com reported. The rocket failed to reach orbit on Nov. 15, as The Vanguard USA reported.

“While we appear to have lost telemetry and the mission at approximately 10 minutes into flight, early indications are that just after liftoff the launch vehicle experienced low booster performance, resulting in stage separation occurring when the vehicle was low in altitude and below minimal velocity to reach orbit,” ULA wrote in its update, according to Space.com.

What ULA ruled out so far

The company said the strap-on solid rocket boosters, whose nozzles had caused problems on two earlier flights, appear to have worked. “All indications are that the solid rocket booster performance was nominal, following nozzle improvements implemented for this launch,” ULA wrote, Space.com reported. Payload also reported that ULA confirmed the solid rocket boosters performed nominally.

The Centaur V upper stage did its job but “was unable to recover from the [booster] performance loss, resulting in loss of mission,” ULA said, according to Space.com. The update did not identify the exact problem with the booster, and finding it will take more time because the investigation has just begun, Space.com reported. The flight triggered a Federal Aviation Administration mishap investigation, according to Payload.

“Today, we did not meet that standard,” ULA said in a statement on X, Payload reported, after writing that it holds itself to “the standard of mission success.”

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Second grounding this year

It is the second problem for Vulcan this year, according to Payload. In February, a Vulcan carrying Space Force payloads had an issue with one of its solid rocket boosters but still delivered them to orbit; that mission led to a nine-month grounding while the Space Force investigated, and in October the Space Force reassigned six national security launches to SpaceX, Payload reported. The Space Force had earlier moved four of those launches from Vulcan to SpaceX rockets, The Vanguard USA reported.

Vulcan, which debuted in January 2024, has now flown five times and has had problems on three of those missions, according to Space.com. ULA plans to retire its Atlas V after six more flights, the outlet reported.

Vulcan is one of the Pentagon’s two workhorse rockets to orbit, and its new grounding shows how little redundancy the country has in its ability to launch its most sensitive satellites, Payload wrote. “It puts more pressure on the DoD to put pressure on SpaceX,” Lewis Alun Jones, a principal at Generation Space, told Payload.

For Amazon, about 400 operational Leo satellites have reached orbit across 14 launches, not counting Sunday’s failure, Space.com reported.