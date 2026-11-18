Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., told acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, that putting steam catapults back on Ford-class aircraft carriers was off the table. “Secretary Cao, returning to steam is a non-starter, and everybody needs to understand that,” Wicker said during Cao’s confirmation hearing to become secretary of the Navy, Breaking Defense reported.

The remark targeted a directive from President Donald Trump. A presidential memorandum dated Aug. 13, 2026, ordered the secretary of war, in consultation with the Navy secretary, to deliver within 60 days “a plan on the required measures to replace the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and Advanced Weapons Elevators with steam and hydraulic systems for the construction of CVN-81, including timelines and resourcing requirements,” according to the White House text. CVN-81 is the future USS Doris Miller, which Breaking Defense said is being built at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding.

Kaine and Cao on the flight deck

Wicker spoke after an exchange between Cao and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., The War Zone reported. Kaine said he had recently visited the USS Gerald R. Ford and that sailors on its flight deck, many of whom had worked with both steam and electromagnetic systems, “were very complimentary of the EMAL system,” according to The War Zone.

Asked whether the Navy should return to steam, Cao pointed to delays. “It’s delaying our carriers by seven years. We’re going to have five years where we’re going to be down to nine carriers. I’m trying to accelerate that,” he said, according to The War Zone. Breaking Defense reported that Cao said the electromagnetic launch system and the Ford’s electromagnetic elevators are contributing to carrier delays. The War Zone noted that it was not clear whether Cao meant to voice his own opposition to steam catapults, and that he did not get a further chance to respond.

Kaine warned that reverting to steam would raise costs with “diminished capacity.” “Just because the president directed it, I do hope you’ll consider the experience of those who’ve been operating these launches on the Ford,” he said, according to Breaking Defense, before choosing a path that would be “more expensive and also less capable.”

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Appropriators raise the same concern

The day before the hearing, Senate appropriators raised the issue in the explanatory statement for their fiscal 2027 defense spending bill, according to The War Zone. The statement said that “the Committee is concerned that such a major redesign would result in many billions of dollars in additional costs and many years in program schedule delays,” as quoted by the outlet. It would direct the Navy secretary to report within 90 days of enactment on sortie rates, redesign costs and schedule effects.

The Ford is the only carrier of its class in operational service; the future USS John F. Kennedy received preliminary acceptance in September, and work on the Kennedy, the future Enterprise and the Doris Miller is running behind schedule, The War Zone reported. An F-35C made the first arrested landing on a Ford-class carrier aboard the Kennedy in October, The Vanguard USA reported.

Cao has led the Navy in an acting capacity since April, when Navy Secretary John Phelan was ousted, according to Breaking Defense. Because he retired from the Navy as a captain in 2021, he will need waivers from both the House and Senate to be confirmed, the outlet reported.