The Government Accountability Office said in a report publicly released on Nov. 17, 2026, that the Space Force “has not yet fully coordinated” its efforts to address space industrial base risks across the national security space portfolio, and made three recommendations that the Defense Department accepted. The report, GAO-27-108683, is titled “Space Supply Chains: Additional DOD Actions Could Strengthen Its Enterprise Approach for Managing Risks.”

The Pentagon’s shift to constellations of smaller satellites in greater numbers, along with a similar shift in the private sector, “is straining the space industrial base and its supply chain,” GAO wrote. The three Space Force programs it reviewed reported supply chain risks such as challenges with manufacturing capability or capacity for some critical satellite components, according to the watchdog.

Three programs, two left out

The programs were the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), the GPS III follow-on (GPS IIIF) and the Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking (MWT) Medium Earth Orbit effort. GAO said DOD plans to spend approximately $33 billion over the next five years on the transition to proliferated constellations, and its table of the programs lists a planned cost of $15.6 billion for PWSA and $8.3 billion for MWT MEO over the next five fiscal years. MWT MEO program officials reported that shortages for components such as printed circuit boards contributed to delaying the planned first launch from September 2026 to May 2027, according to the report.

“This simultaneous growth creates intense competition for critical assets and triggers shortages for semiconductors, electronics, raw materials, and manufacturing capacity,” GAO wrote, citing a September 2026 study that found “94 percent of U.S. satellites on orbit are privately owned.” The watchdog originally sampled five programs but excluded the Space Data Network Backbone and Protected Tactical Satellite Communications – Global (PTS-G) because their offices had not yet assessed their supply chains in depth. Program managers for those two efforts “hadn’t taken a hard look at their supply chains,” DefenseScoop reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

A memo without a lead

GAO said the Air Force issued a memorandum in April 2026 announcing an enterprise risk management service intended to provide “a bird’s eye view of space supply chain risks.” The memorandum, however, “does not identify a lead agency or official to manage the service or clearly define roles and responsibilities,” the watchdog wrote. A guide that Space Systems Command created in April 2026 to identify and address space supply chain risks “cannot be enforced for stakeholders outside of the Space Force, such as the National Reconnaissance Office,” GAO said.

Three recommendations

GAO recommended that the secretary of defense ensure the secretary of the Air Force and the director of the National Reconnaissance Office jointly establish a coordinated enterprise approach with formal agreements to manage space industrial base and supply chain risks. It also recommended that the Air Force’s Service Acquisition Executive for Space Systems and Programs set up a leadership structure with clearly defined roles for the risk management service and issue formal guidance for implementing it. “DOD concurred with all three recommendations,” GAO wrote. All three are listed as open on the GAO website.

GAO said a Senate report included a provision for it to assess the military space industrial base and supply chains. Jon Ludwigson, director of contracting and national security acquisitions, is listed as the GAO contact. The watchdog has also reviewed the F-35 office’s parts records, and Space Systems Command recently laid out its in-orbit refueling plans, The Vanguard USA reported.