An explanatory statement that the Senate Appropriations Committee released last week with its draft fiscal 2027 Energy and Water spending bill lists $77.108 million for a nuclear gravity bomb designated B94, according to The War Zone, which reported the designation on Nov. 16, 2026. The document offers no further details on the weapon, the outlet said. Breaking Defense put the amount at roughly $77 million and said no money was allocated for the program in fiscal 2026.

The B94 is listed under “stockpile modernization” alongside other nuclear weapons programs such as the W87-1 warhead planned for the LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile, according to Breaking Defense. The Energy Department includes the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), the semi-autonomous agency that oversees the production and safety of nuclear weapons. The figure appears in a committee draft and is not enacted funding. Representatives for committee Chair Susan Collins, Vice Chair Patty Murray and the NNSA did not respond to Breaking Defense by press time, and The War Zone said it had asked the NNSA and the committee for more information.

A likely bunker buster

Arms control expert Jeffrey Lewis wrote on X that the B94 is likely a new designation for the Nuclear Deterrent System-Air-delivered (NDS-A) program and “appears to be a replacement” for the B83-1 thermonuclear gravity bomb that the Biden administration moved to retire, Breaking Defense reported. Lewis credited Eliana Johns, a research advisor at the Federation of American Scientists, with spotting the line first, according to The War Zone.

The War Zone said NDS-A is the only weapon fitting the general description known to be in development. “The Nuclear Deterrent System-Air-delivered will provide the President with additional nuclear options to defeat Hard and Deeply Buried Targets, ensuring that adversaries cannot place their most valued assets beyond the reach of America’s nuclear forces,” an NNSA spokesperson told the outlet earlier this year.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

James Acton, co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Breaking Defense the B94 is “clearly a new capability” that appears to be an air-delivered gravity bomb able to destroy deeply buried targets. He questioned its expected efficacy, citing a 2005 National Academies report: “once targets are below about 700 meters in depth, they’re simply not destroyable with reliability by any kind of penetrator.” He added that penetrating technologies have likely improved since then.

First new bomb designation since the B90

According to The War Zone, the last new U.S. nuclear bomb known to have received a designation was the B90 Nuclear Depth/Strike Bomb, a program canceled in September 1991, and the B94 follows the W93 warhead in development for Trident II submarine-launched missiles. “I think we’re witnessing both qualitative and quantitative arms racing, and I think if the administration wants to make the case for this weapon, it should give us a clear strategy and allow us and give us enough information to really debate this capability,” Acton said.

The B94 line adds to a broader modernization of U.S. nuclear forces that includes the B-21 Raider bomber and a nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile, The Vanguard USA reported.