The Senate Appropriations Committee’s fiscal 2027 defense spending bill would give the U.S. Space Force $54.8 billion, compared with the $59.1 billion requested, according to SpacePolicyOnline, which reported on Nov. 17, 2026, that the committee released the bill the night before. ExecutiveGov said the defense measure was part of a five-bill fiscal 2027 package the committee unveiled Monday, Nov. 16.

The bill is a committee proposal, not enacted funding. Committee Chair Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has not announced if and when the committee will meet to debate its bills, according to SpacePolicyOnline, and the government is operating under a continuing resolution that expires on Dec. 11. The Space Force’s total request is $71.1 billion, including $12 billion sought through a separate reconciliation bill whose fate remains unsettled, and the service received $32 billion in fiscal 2026, SpacePolicyOnline reported.

More money, with conditions on competition

According to SpacePolicyOnline, the committee’s report highlights a $2 billion increase for the development of space-based airborne moving target indicators (AMTI), $3.3 billion for the Space Data Network, $520 million for the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Polar program, $88 million for space-based commercial ISR, and $7.1 billion for 54 National Security Space Launches. ExecutiveGov put Space Force funding at $13.8 billion for procurement and $32.3 billion for research and development, including $3.3 billion for the Space Data Network, $2 billion for space-based AMTI and $7.1 billion for 54 National Security Space Launch missions.

The committee is concerned about the Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office using “non-competitive sole-source contracts,” SpacePolicyOnline reported, and singled out AMTI and the Space Data Network as examples of the Space Force abandoning “meaningful competition in favor of sole-source awards.” Both went to SpaceX, $4.16 billion for AMTI and $2.29 billion for the Space Data Network, according to SpacePolicyOnline. The committee wants the additional money for those two programs to ensure multiple vendors, and section 8127 of the bill limits the use of funds for sole-source or non-competitive awards, the outlet said. The Vanguard USA reported in October on a 60-day competition the Space Force ran for the launch of its first SB-AMTI prototype.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Reconciliation money

The committee recommends $1.072 trillion for the Defense Department, essentially the same as the request, according to SpacePolicyOnline. ExecutiveGov said Senate appropriators converted nearly $69 billion that the administration had sought as one-time mandatory spending into discretionary funds. None of that appears to be for the Space Force, SpacePolicyOnline said, while the bill includes $9.4 billion of the $17.1 billion requested through reconciliation for the Golden Dome missile defense project.

“Deterring these threats is a project bigger than one-time surges of cash,” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who chairs the defense subcommittee, said in a statement quoted by SpacePolicyOnline. The same committee earlier released a military construction bill for fiscal 2027.