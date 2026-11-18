PJM Interconnection asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Nov. 16, 2026, to approve a “Fast Energization Process” that would study requests to connect data centers and other large loads together with new generation in a single 12-month process, according to PJM’s filing in FERC docket ER27-531. A section heading in the filing says the process “should be twice as fast as the current process.”

The filing responds to two FERC show-cause proceedings, one on co-located load and one on large loads. FERC issued “show cause” orders in June saying grid operators appeared to lack adequate rules for adding large loads, and detailed five issues ranging from study processes and cost shifts to co-location and flexible-load transmission service, Utility Dive reported.

One study for load and generation

PJM said in the filing that the process is designed to address “insufficiently fast interconnection processes for load and generation, parallel and duplicative study processes, speculative requests, limited visibility into the drivers of transmission upgrades, and an ongoing resource adequacy shortfall.” It would replace the three complete System Impact Studies of the current process with a screening window of two turns of system impact analysis and a single System Impact Study, according to the filing.

Under the proposal, Large Loads, defined as 50 MW or more at a single location, would be identified on a registry that sets a baseline for current service, and any new or increased transmission service request would be studied, PJM said. The filing also adds three transmission services: Interim Network Integration Transmission Service, Firm Contract Demand Transmission Service and Non-Firm Contract Demand Transmission Service.

The Fast Energization Process “represents the next evolution of PJM’s interconnection process and further enhancement to the currently effective Cycle process,” Donald Bielak, PJM’s director of interconnection planning, said in a declaration attached to the filing.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Timing and related filings

PJM asked FERC for a 60-day comment period and an order within 120 days, the grid operator said in the filing and in a post on its Inside Lines blog, a PJM publication. It requested a March 16, 2027, effective date for the new services and related changes, and an indefinite effective date for the Fast Energization provisions, which it said cannot begin until Cycle 01 of its current interconnection process is sufficiently advanced. PJM said it expects the submission window for the first cycle under the new process to open in late November 2027.

PJM said it concurrently filed ride-through provisions for large computational loads “to mitigate against future incidents like the one that occurred July 22, 2026, in the PJM Region.” PJM’s transmission owners filed their own tariff proposals on rates, cost allocation, cost recovery and transparency for service to co-located and large loads, according to Utility Dive.

Other grid operators, including MISO, CAISO and NYISO, filed their large-load proposals on Monday, ISO New England filed on Friday and the Southwest Power Pool was slated to file by this Friday, Utility Dive reported.

PJM said in the filing that its 2025 long-term load forecast shows peak load growth of 32 gigawatts from 2024 to 2030, with 30 gigawatts of that from data centers. A Harvard-led study published this week estimated that 403 U.S. hyperscale data centers used about 82 terawatt-hours of electricity in a year, The Vanguard USA reported.