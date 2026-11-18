The Nuclear Regulatory Commission published a direct final rule in the Federal Register on Nov. 17, 2026, that limits its Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards (ACRS) to the reviews the agency considers required by statute and focuses the committee on safety issues that are “novel or noteworthy.” The rule takes effect Feb. 1, 2027, unless the NRC receives significant adverse comments by Dec. 17, 2026, according to the notice.

The NRC said the rule responds to section 4(b) of Executive Order 14300, “Ordering the Reform of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission,” which President Donald J. Trump signed on May 23, 2025. That section directs the agency to reduce the committee’s personnel and functions to “the minimum necessary to fulfill the ACRS’s statutory obligations.”

What changes for the committee

The ACRS was established by a 1957 amendment to the Atomic Energy Act, which caps it at 15 members but sets no minimum. The rule sets a minimum of seven members. The committee has operated with nine members over the past year, so the NRC said the new floor does not produce quantifiable cost savings.

The rule removes the requirement that the Commission refer license renewal applications to the ACRS and drops language allowing amendments to construction permits and operating licenses to be referred to it. It also rescinds the committee’s triennial reviews of the NRC’s reactor safety research and its authority to recommend that the Commission start a rulemaking and receive a response within 90 days. The notice says the Commission keeps the discretion to ask the ACRS for a particular review or study.

The notice also says the committee’s reviews do not cover issues it calls unrelated or merely tangential to a facility’s safety, such as offsite emergency preparedness and response, threat assessment, physical security and force-on-force assessments. The NRC used the direct final rule procedure because it considers the change non-controversial and does not expect significant adverse comments; comments will also count toward a companion proposed rule.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Savings estimate and reactions

The NRC’s regulatory analysis puts total cost savings at $16.1 million non-discounted, with annualized savings of $390,058 at a 7% discount rate and $354,018 at 3%, the American Nuclear Society’s Nuclear Newswire reported.

“This reform focuses that expertise where it matters most—on the novel and safety-significant issues that require the Committee’s expertise—while helping the NRC make timely, well-supported licensing decisions,” NRC Chairman Ho Nieh said in a statement quoted by ANS. ACRS Chairman Greg Halnon said, “This rule is reflective of our mission to provide expert advice to the Commission on the safety of the advanced nuclear technologies being proposed for construction and operation in the country,” according to ANS.

ANS also reported that the Nuclear Advisory Committee Reform Act, which would codify the executive order’s ACRS directive, has passed the House and is awaiting action in the Senate.

The NRC also recently extended its review of Orano’s Project Ike uranium enrichment plant in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to June 2027, The Vanguard USA reported.