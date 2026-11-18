The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF) announced on Nov. 17, 2026, a conditional loan commitment of up to $2.8 billion for Grid United’s Wyoming Intertie transmission project, the department said. The commitment is not yet a loan: the project “must satisfy certain technical, legal, environmental, and financial conditions before the Department enters definitive financing documents and funds the loan,” according to the DOE.

The department said the project would add approximately 1.8 gigawatts of electricity transfer capacity and double existing transfer capacity between the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) regions. The DOE estimated that the line could deliver up to $39 billion in electricity cost savings for families and businesses across 17 states in those two regions.

A link between two grids

The roughly 106-mile line would pass through Albany, Carbon and Platte counties, connecting the state’s eastern and western electrical interconnections, Power Technology reported. According to the trade publication, Grid United plans to use high-voltage direct current back-to-back converter station technology to allow more connections between the asynchronous western and eastern power grids.

Federal support through a lower-interest loan is expected to cover 80% of construction costs, with potential ratepayer savings of more than $500 million compared with private-sector borrowing, according to Power Technology. The DOE release did not give a construction schedule or a total project cost.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

What officials said

“Projects like Wyoming Intertie will help move more American energy where it’s needed most to support our nation’s growing energy needs and power American prosperity for decades to come,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in the DOE announcement.

EDF Director Gregory A. Beard said, “Wyoming Intertie is a prime example of how EDF’s financing can help lower electricity costs, create American jobs, and support long-term economic growth in Wyoming and across the nation.”

The department tied the commitment to President Trump’s executive order on strengthening the reliability and security of the U.S. electric grid and said it builds on its recent SPARK announcement on reconductoring and other advanced transmission technology upgrades. The DOE said the project would create hundreds of construction-related jobs and long-term operations jobs over its 30-year life.

A conditional commitment signals the DOE’s intent to lend, but the money flows only after the conditions are met and financing documents are signed. The same office closed a $480 million loan for Arena Energy’s Project Elkhorn off Louisiana earlier this month, The Vanguard USA reported.