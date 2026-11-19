Air Force Global Strike Command conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, the command said in a release published Nov. 18. The command titled the release “GT 257: ICBM Test Launch Verifies System Reliability.”

The routine test, designated Glory Trip 257, “was scheduled years ago and is not in response to world events,” according to Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs. The release did not give details on the flight path, the test reentry vehicle or where it came down, and it did not report a measured result.

Test opportunities, including this launch, “assess the entirety of the ICBM enterprise and provide various government agencies data to inform ICBM sustainment, engineering, and lifecycle analysis efforts,” the command said. It said it has completed more than 300 Minuteman III test launches to date.

“The ability to conduct these rigorous, realistic tests relies on the dedication of our Airmen and is foundational to ensuring the safety and surety of the Minuteman system,” said Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, in the release.

Defence Industry Europe reported the same launch time and designation on Nov. 18. The Air Force operates a force of 400 Minuteman III missiles as part of the nation’s strategic deterrent, the outlet reported. According to Defence Industry Europe, they are assigned to the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana and the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

The LGM-30G Minuteman III uses three solid-propellant rocket motors and inertial guidance, with a stated range of more than 6,000 miles and a speed of about 15,000 mph at burnout, according to Air Force specifications cited by Defence Industry Europe. The outlet noted that the Minuteman program dates to the late 1950s, with the first version deployed in the early 1960s.

The Air Force’s Sentinel program is meant to replace the land-based Minuteman III missiles. In October, a Federal Register notice said converting existing Minuteman III launch facilities for Sentinel is no longer achievable on cost and schedule, and the Air Force said it would study new-built silos in a supplemental environmental impact statement, The Vanguard USA reported.