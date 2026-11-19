U.S. fighter jets struck a missile launch site operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Qeshm Island on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, a U.S. military official said. “Earlier today, US fighter aircraft used precision munitions to strike an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile launch site on Qeshm Island in self-defense,” the official told The Jerusalem Post.

“The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets,” the official told Air & Space Forces Magazine, adding: “U.S. Central Command remains highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region.” The National reported the same statements from the official.

U.S. Central Command had not issued an official statement on the strike, but U.S. military officials briefed reporters on it, The Jerusalem Post reported. No official U.S. account of damage or casualties at the site was available.

The strike followed an Iranian attack on facilities used by U.S. forces in Bahrain. Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched toward Bahrain “were intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel,” CENTCOM wrote in a social media post, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine. The Bahrain Defense Force also said the drones were “intercepted and destroyed” before reaching their target, the magazine reported.

It was the third Iranian attack on Bahrain in less than a week, The National reported. On Nov. 13, CENTCOM said U.S. forces had shot down two Iranian drones headed for Bahrain and denied an IRGC claim that it had struck a U.S. radar, The Vanguard USA reported.

The IRGC said it had carried out a drone strike on a U.S. radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, according to The National. Iran also claimed it downed a U.S. MQ-1 drone, an assertion that has not been independently verified, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. The Vanguard USA could not verify either Iranian claim. Earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency reported that U.S. forces had struck several locations on Qeshm Island, The National reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Qeshm Island sits in the Persian Gulf just outside the Strait of Hormuz, hosts Iranian military sites and has been a frequent target of U.S. attacks, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine. The magazine reported that the U.S. has conducted a series of limited airstrikes on Iran since early September that have not been publicly announced, against targets such as air defenses and other facilities.

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and its air wing are now operating in the Middle East, joining the USS George Washington and USS George H.W. Bush, CENTCOM announced Nov. 16, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine. The U.S. military has engaged in smaller-scale strikes since an April ceasefire ended the U.S. and Israeli strike campaign known as Operation Epic Fury, and it maintains a blockade of Iranian ports, the magazine reported.