Nvidia has stopped shipping its licensed H200 chips to China, interim CEO Colette Kress said on the company’s quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, TechCrunch reported. It was Nvidia’s first earnings call since Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO last week, according to TechCrunch.

“Our guidance does not have any licensed Hopper data center products included,” Kress said, according to The Verge, adding that “we are no longer shipping licensed Hopper data center products to China,” as quoted by Gizmodo. She did not explain why Nvidia was ceasing its H200 shipments or say whether the company would pursue other business with China, The Verge reported.

The H200 is built on Nvidia’s Hopper architecture. The White House approved its sale in China in December last year, The Verge reported. According to TechCrunch, the arrangement was brokered by Huang and President Donald Trump and required the chips to be shipped through the United States, allowing the government to collect a 25% tariff. Gizmodo reported that Nvidia sold $2.4 billion in H200s to China in the third quarter, citing Bloomberg.

Even before Nvidia decided to stop shipping H200s, China had largely refused to accept their delivery, Jacob Feldgoise, a researcher at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, told TechCrunch. Reuters reported earlier this month that around 600,000 H200 chips were stuck in Hong Kong after Beijing withheld approval for large-scale imports, according to The Verge.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

The disclosure came the same day Nvidia’s board created a committee to oversee national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risks, TechCrunch reported. It also followed new rules, issued Monday, that bar advanced U.S. chips from foreign data centers that serve Chinese customers remotely.

Investment bank Jefferies forecast that those rules might trim between $44 billion and $62 billion from Nvidia’s data center revenue next year, according to TechCrunch. Kress said the backlog of demand for advanced chips like Vera Rubin means the rules would have no impact on the company’s top-line revenue, the outlet reported.

Beijing has responded to the updated U.S. export rules. China’s Ministry of Commerce said the country “will take countermeasures to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests,” Tom’s Hardware reported, without specifying what those measures would be. Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Nov. 19, during the APEC summit in Shenzhen, according to the outlet.

On the same call, board chair Harvey Jones said the board “does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” Gizmodo reported.