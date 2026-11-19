NASA’s Terra Earth-observing satellite will stop collecting science data on Dec. 1 after 27 years, NASA said on Nov. 17, 2026. Terra, which NASA calls a workhorse of the Earth Observing System, was designed for a six-year mission. After operating for more than four times that, “the spacecraft’s systems are aging and its orbit is drifting,” the agency said.

The Terra team will carry out the decommissioning process, which includes using the spacecraft’s remaining fuel to lower the orbit before powering off all spacecraft systems in January 2027, NASA said. Data records from Terra will continue to be free and available to the public, according to the agency.

In an alert on its Earthdata site, NASA said delivery of new science data from Terra will cease on Dec. 1, 2026 (day 2026/335). “The archive of historical data will remain available, but users that rely on updated data should transition to alternative products as soon as possible,” the alert said. NASA said it is preparing transition pages to help users identify alternatives to Terra datasets.

Terra carries five instruments: the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER), the Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES), the Multi-angle Imaging SpectroRadiometer (MISR), the Measurement of Pollution in the Troposphere (MOPITT) and the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS). MOPITT, as well as parts of CERES and ASTER, had previously been shut off to conserve power, NASA said.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Over the last quarter century, Terra has provided a detailed record of land use changes, wildfire behavior, dust and smoke transport, atmospheric composition and ice cover, according to NASA. The agency said data from Terra has informed decisions on public safety, agriculture and water resources, as well as commercial, societal and humanitarian applications.

The Peninsula, a daily newspaper in Qatar, reported the end of the mission on Nov. 18, writing that Terra was launched on Dec. 18, 1999, and has operated for more than four times its original design life. NASA’s announcement includes a photo of workers preparing Terra for encapsulation shortly before its launch in December 1999.