Hadrian has acquired Kutztown Foundry & Machine in Pennsylvania and plans to invest an additional $300 million at the site to make more naval-grade steel castings for the U.S. Navy’s Columbia- and Virginia-class submarines, the company said in an announcement on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, Defence Industry Europe reported. The foundry is Hadrian’s first acquisition, CEO Chris Power said in a video posted on LinkedIn that day, according to Manufacturing Dive.

Hadrian did not disclose how much it paid to acquire the company and the foundry, Manufacturing Dive reported. The figures in this article come from Hadrian’s press release as reported by the two outlets.

The foundry, which has more than 150 years of industrial history, will become Hadrian’s Factory 6, according to Defence Industry Europe. Hadrian said it plans to increase casting output by adding software and automation to the existing foundry and by building an advanced manufacturing facility on the site. The company said the expansion will support “hundreds of manufacturing jobs,” but did not say how many, Manufacturing Dive reported.

“America cannot be a military superpower without being an industrial superpower,” Power said, as quoted by Defence Industry Europe. “There are only really four or five small businesses left that can do this sort of stuff, and they’re all bottlenecked,” he said in the video, according to Manufacturing Dive.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Limited U.S. capacity and long lead times for steel castings and forgings have created bottlenecks for submarine construction, munitions and other defense programs, Hadrian said, according to Defence Industry Europe. Between 1984 and 2018, the United States lost 1,600 foundries and more than 4,400 metal casting facilities, Manufacturing Dive reported, citing a 2022 National Defense Industrial Association presentation.

The Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base Program released a marketspace health assessment in August that found a “more complicated picture,” according to Manufacturing Dive. “In many marketspaces, qualified industrial capacity already exists,” the program said, as quoted by the outlet.

The acquisition follows the March opening of Hadrian’s Factory 4 in Cherokee, Alabama, which makes hardware for both submarine classes. Manufacturing Dive described it as a $2.4 billion facility funded with $900 million from the U.S. Navy; Defence Industry Europe said it was backed by $2.4 billion in public and private investment. Hadrian says the two projects are part of an effort to ease pressure on shipyards and speed submarine deliveries, according to Defence Industry Europe.

“Hadrian’s $300 million investment in Kutztown is a major opportunity to strengthen America’s defense industrial base while supporting hundreds of good-paying jobs in Pennsylvania,” Sen. Dave McCormick said, according to Defence Industry Europe. In August, Hadrian raised $1.37 billion in equity financing to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint, both outlets reported. In October, Lockheed Martin said Hadrian would install a 24-machine automated machining cell at its Grand Prairie, Texas, plant, The Vanguard USA reported.