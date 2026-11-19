Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, that the United States and Venezuela have signed a deal to reestablish military ties, from training to intelligence sharing, during a visit with the South American nation’s interim leaders in Caracas, The Associated Press reported.

It was Hegseth’s first visit to the country since the U.S. military deposed President Nicolas Maduro in a January raid by special forces, Reuters reported. Speaking alongside acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Hegseth said the agreement covered joint training, intelligence sharing and other aspects of U.S.-Venezuelan military cooperation, according to Reuters.

Hegseth said that following Maduro’s capture, the country “has gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner,” according to the AP. He also praised the “close cooperation” with Rodríguez that allowed officials “to stabilize Venezuela and rid it of narco-terrorists once and for all,” the AP reported.

“I hope that this technical-military cooperation … can be brought to its highest possible level, so that … we may address common threats,” Rodríguez said, according to the AP. Reuters reported that she said the arrangement would help strengthen training for Venezuela’s armed forces.

The Pentagon did not immediately offer further details on the new partnership, the AP reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

The visit comes as Washington’s influence in Venezuela grows, particularly in the oil sector, Reuters reported. In August, a deal granted the producer North American Blue Energy Partners, or NABEP, long-term access to 17 oilfields that contain about a fifth of the country’s oil reserves through a partnership with the U.S. government, and the United States secured a 35% stake in NABEP’s parent, according to Reuters. Trump said in August that Hegseth helped broker a sweeping deal for the U.S. to take control of some Venezuelan oil reserves, the AP reported.

The head of U.S. Southern Command, Gen. Francis Donovan, has met interim authorities in Venezuela at least twice this year, according to the AP. The news agency also reported that at least 240 people have been killed since the administration began targeting boats it says were smuggling drugs in September 2025, although U.S. officials have released little evidence publicly to support those claims.

Rodríguez, a Maduro ally, took over after Maduro’s capture; her court-allowed term expired in July, but she continues to function as Venezuela’s head of state, the AP reported. Hegseth was also expected in Colombia on Wednesday to hand over a Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules aircraft and discuss security cooperation, Reuters reported, citing Colombia’s defense minister.