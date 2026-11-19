United Launch Alliance said on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, that preliminary indications point to an inadequate fuel supply from the rocket to its Blue Origin-built BE-4 engines, rather than the engines themselves, as the reason its Vulcan Centaur failed to reach orbit, SpacePolicyOnline reported, publishing the company’s full statement.

“ULA has completed an initial integrated review of flight data from the Leo 1 launch anomaly that occurred last Sunday. While work remains to determine cause, preliminary indications are that the low booster thrust was the result of inadequate fuel supply from the vehicle to the BE-4 engines, not from the performance of the engines,” ULA said in the statement. Space.com reported the same wording from the company’s update.

The finding is preliminary, and the investigation is continuing. The anomaly investigation is being overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration, and it is unclear how long Vulcan will stay grounded, Space.com reported. “As the investigation continues, we will provide updates when there is information to share,” ULA said.

The Nov. 15 flight, Vulcan’s fifth, failed to reach orbit with 40 Amazon Leo satellites aboard, and the company had earlier traced the problem to low booster performance just after liftoff, The Vanguard USA reported. The new update narrows that finding to the fuel feed into the first-stage engines.

ULA said the Vulcan second stage appears to have started nominally and that “the RL10 engines were operating as planned,” but the stage “was unable to recover from the performance loss resulting in loss of mission.” The company repeated that the solid rocket boosters performed nominally after nozzle improvements made for this launch.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Two BE-4 engines power Vulcan’s first-stage booster, and Blue Origin also uses the engine on its New Glenn rocket, which carries seven or nine BE-4s in its first stage depending on the configuration, according to Space.com. The outlet called the update “good news for Blue Origin” and noted that New Glenn exploded during a test on May 28 and is working toward a return to flight.

The failure was ULA’s first total failure in 20 years of operation, according to SpacePolicyOnline. The outlet reported that the U.S. Space Force had been hesitant to use Vulcan until earlier solid rocket booster nozzle anomalies were resolved, and that Sunday’s launch was intended to show that they were. Vulcan was out of action for about nine months after a booster issue in February, Space.com reported.

The Leo 1 mission was ULA’s 10th launch for Amazon Leo; the previous nine flew on the Atlas V, the rocket Vulcan is replacing, according to SpacePolicyOnline. ULA, a 50-50 joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, has six Atlas V rockets remaining, and they are under contract to Boeing for Starliner, the outlet reported.