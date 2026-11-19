Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, that the string of technical outages over the past week were separate incidents tied to maintenance, not an attack. “The American people should ask us these questions, but, based on what we know today, after a great deal of diligence, these are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes,” Clayton said, according to The Record. “They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.”

Clayton said he understands that the “timing of these incidents can raise questions and it should,” The Record reported. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia also testified at the hearing on worldwide threats, where the outages were a predominant concern for lawmakers, Nextgov/FCW reported. The disruptions have included nationwide flight groundings, Microsoft service outages and banking problems, the outlet reported; the FAA had traced one nationwide ground stop to newly installed routers that flooded its network, The Vanguard USA reported.

“Patching, upgrading, replacing hardware, doing those things — anytime you are going to do those things, you take systems down, you bring them back up,” Clayton told lawmakers, according to Nextgov/FCW. “We are in an environment where the rate of patching, the rate of upgrading of systems is increasing,” he later added.

The National Security Agency’s classified network, NSA Net, had intermittent outages on Tuesday, leading the agency to tell its workforce to stagger arrivals at its Fort Meade, Maryland, headquarters, The Record reported, citing sources. A source familiar with the situation told the outlet that the network was working but that leaders were still staggering personnel, and that the agency’s classified work remained unimpeded. The NSA did not immediately respond to The Record’s request for comment.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

On Tuesday, Clayton told Fox Business that the NSA incident was linked to patching efforts in PHP, the open-source software used to run websites, Nextgov/FCW reported. Two people familiar with the matter told the outlet his remarks were generally accurate, and said most of the broader outages appear to be linked to efforts to rapidly patch vulnerabilities with AI. The Record’s source also described Clayton’s PHP comments as correct, but the outlet reported that it remains unknown whether the vulnerability was AI-derived or human-driven. Those accounts come from people who were not named.

Mullin said DHS was “convening a phone call with industry” but did not say when it would take place or who would attend, according to Nextgov/FCW. He suggested companies performing large software patches notify customers before taking systems offline. “We’re not pressuring the industry to do it,” Mullin said. “We just want to have a conversation and say maybe we should start communicating.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump and Clayton to “form a dedicated red team of trained intelligence professionals to challenge the assumption that these outages are just business as usual,” and to report its findings to Congress by Dec. 1, The Record reported. Schumer said it is “too coincidental that all these outages happened within a few days for us to think it’s business as usual,” according to the outlet.

The hearing came a day after the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency urged immediate patching of a critical Java flaw that researchers said they found with AI tools, The Vanguard USA reported. Neither The Record nor Nextgov/FCW tied that flaw to the outages.