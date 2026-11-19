Energy Secretary Chris Wright has renewed an emergency order that lets PJM Interconnection, in coordination with Talen Energy, run Unit 4 at the H.A. Wagner Generating Station in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, beyond its operating limit from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31, 2026, the Energy Department said on Nov. 18. Wright signed Order No. 202-26-25B on Nov. 17, 2026, under section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act.

“Energy shortfalls for 65 million Americans are simply unacceptable,” Wright said in the department’s release, which said the order aims to minimize the risk of energy shortfalls in 13 states and the District of Columbia.

It is the third such order on the unit this year, according to the department’s order page: Order No. 202-26-25 ran from May 22 through Aug. 19, 2026, and Order No. 202-26-25A from Aug. 20 through Nov. 17, 2026. PJM applied on Oct. 23, 2026, for a 44-day renewal, the order says.

Wagner Unit 4 is a 397 MW unit (summer rating) constrained by an operating limit of no more than 438 hours of operation per calendar year when burning fuel oil, according to the order. The limit comes from a consent order between Raven Power Ft. Smallwood, a Talen subsidiary, and the Maryland Department of the Environment. In its August application, PJM estimated that the unit had zero hours of run time left for 2026, the order says.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

The order lets PJM run the unit beyond its limit only when it declares, or anticipates declaring, a Maximum Generation Alert or a Transmission Security Emergency, or when it dispatches the unit under a settlement agreement accepted by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The unit must stop operating above its limit once the emergency ends, and PJM must notify the department the next business day after each such run, including the level of exceedance. The order does not relieve the unit of any obligation to pay fees or buy offsets or allowances for its emissions.

PJM said the request is needed as it supports the grid through the 2026-2027 winter, and that it has had to rely on the unit during atypically high and low temperatures this year, according to the order. PJM also said Talen “does not oppose” the request. PJM sought to modify the operating limit but could not, because the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Environmental Protection Agency’s regional office told it that changing the underlying state plan is a lengthy process, the order says.

The department has used the same authority for other plants this month, including an order keeping Michigan’s J.H. Campbell coal plant available through Feb. 12, 2027, The Vanguard USA reported.