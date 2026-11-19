The Senate Appropriations Committee’s fiscal 2027 defense spending bill, released Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, would eliminate the Navy’s entire $1 billion request for advance procurement of its planned BBG(X) guided-missile battleship and remove another $836.9 million from research and development accounts tied to the program, Naval News reported. The committee described the $1 billion request as “early to need,” according to the outlet.

The bill is a committee proposal and has not been passed. “The Senate proposal is not final,” Naval News noted.

According to the committee’s explanatory statement, as cited by Naval News, the cuts include $585.9 million associated with BBG(X) from the Navy’s ship preliminary design and feasibility studies account and $251 million from advanced surface machinery systems. In total, the bill would strip nearly $1.84 billion in battleship funding, the outlet reported.

The first ship of the class is the Trump-class battleship USS Defiant (BBG-1), The Maritime Executive reported. The cut in the design study budget would leave the Navy with only $80 million to study the design, according to the outlet. Naval News described the BBG(X) as a roughly 34,000-ton warship and said the program was formally announced in December 2025.

The battleship cut is part of a broader reduction to the Navy’s shipbuilding request. The White House’s $60.1 billion request for Navy shipbuilding would be reduced by about $18.5 billion, with funds increased instead for Army and Air Force missile procurement, including an extra $10 billion for THAAD antiballistic missile munitions and $11 billion for PAC-3 surface-to-air missiles, The Maritime Executive reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

“Merely increasing the number of ships in the shipbuilding plan has not resulted in meaningful improvement to ship schedules or production rates. Longstanding problems still exist with production capacity limitations, workforce challenges, inflation, supply chain fragility, and outdated production tools and technologies,” the committee wrote, according to The Maritime Executive.

The committee also identified more than $6.2 billion requested to accelerate the procurement of six ships and support vessels that it determined were already substantially ahead of their established construction schedules, Naval News reported. “While the Committee has long supported efforts to increase both the size of the United States Navy’s fleet and the scale and pace of the United States shipbuilding industrial base, the Committee has significant concerns regarding the extent to which the President’s budget request reflects effective investments towards these ends,” the report states, according to Naval News.

The committee also signaled opposition to building U.S. warships abroad. “The Committee supports limited use of allied shipyards to address significant shortfalls in certain auxiliary vessels but is unconvinced that foreign shipyards are an appropriate solution for combatant vessels,” the committee wrote, as quoted by The Maritime Executive, which said the Office of Management and Budget has pushed to set up warship construction contracts with East Asian allies.

The same bill would give the Space Force $54.8 billion, below its request, and lists $77.1 million for a new B94 nuclear bomb, The Vanguard USA reported.