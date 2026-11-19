Installed energy storage capacity in the United States has topped 200 gigawatt-hours, according to the “U.S. Energy Storage Market Outlook Q4 2026” report released Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, POWER reported.

The U.S. added 48.3 GWh of battery storage through September, up 20% from the same period last year, according to the report, Electrek reported. Third-quarter installations totaled 14.3 GWh, down 1% year over year, the outlet said.

Utility-scale projects accounted for 12.2 GWh of the third-quarter total, followed by 1.3 GWh of commercial and industrial storage and 746 megawatt-hours of residential storage, according to the report as cited by both outlets. Electrek said it was the best third quarter yet for home batteries, although residential installations through September were down 12% year over year.

Texas led the nation in utility-scale storage deployment through the third quarter, adding 12.3 GWh, followed by Arizona at 7.7 GWh and California at 6.8 GWh, the report said, according to POWER. Eleven states had already surpassed their previous annual installation records with three months left in the year: Colorado, Massachusetts, Utah, Michigan, Georgia, Mississippi, Virginia, Iowa, Montana, Alabama and Illinois, both outlets reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Domestic production capacity is also rising. Battery cell factories that opened in Tennessee in July and in Indiana in October brought U.S. cell manufacturing capacity to 92.4 GWh, up 50%, according to the report as cited by Electrek.

“States are moving from targets to centralized procurements,” said Pete Tillotson, a senior analyst at Benchmark, according to POWER. “Across utility mandates and bulk capacity contracts, energy storage pipelines are growing as a result of both investment appetite and flexibility requirements.”

SEIA and Benchmark now expect 708 GWh of cumulative U.S. storage deployment by 2030 across grid and behind-the-meter applications, up 3.7% from their previous forecast, according to the report as cited by POWER and Electrek. The 2030 figure is a forecast, not an installed total.

Separate SEIA analysis, cited by both outlets, found that solar and storage helped lower average summer wholesale electricity prices between 2021 and 2026 by 42% in Texas and 51% in California. Electrek noted that, according to SEIA’s analysis, residential bills rose 22% at the two California utilities SEIA examined and 3% across its Texas utility sample, driven by higher transmission and distribution costs.

The Energy Department on Nov. 17 offered Grid United a conditional loan of up to $2.8 billion for the Wyoming Intertie transmission line, The Vanguard USA reported.