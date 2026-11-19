The Missile Defense Agency is asking industry for machine learning, large language model and other artificial intelligence tools to modernize the legacy software that runs its missile defense systems, according to a solicitation it posted on SAM.gov on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. White papers are due by 5 p.m. Central Time on Dec. 17.

The solicitation, Machine Aided Software Modernization, No. HQ0860-27-S-C011, was issued for the agency’s Next Generation Software Office under Topic Area 6, “Digital Revolution,” of MDA’s Nimble Options for Buying Layered Effects, or NOBLE, announcement. Offerors must say whether they are proposing under a broad agency announcement, an other transaction for research or for prototype, or a commercial solutions opening, the document says.

MDA writes that its software operates across domains including kinetic defense, space-based sensors and command and control battle management, and that maintaining, upgrading and securing legacy codebases “such as Ada, C, and older versions of C++” has become increasingly resource-intensive. Manual refactoring is “slow, prone to human error, and costly,” the agency says, citing a gap in moving those systems to modern C++, memory-safe languages like Rust or DevSecOps pipelines while keeping mathematical precision and “zero-downtime reliability.”

The agency wants a “data flywheel,” which it describes as a continuous, multi-staged feedback loop that refactors, tests and optimizes a legacy tactical software asset. It also seeks tools that translate code while “preserving original system logic and timing constraints,” automatically generated test suites to verify that translated code “operates identically to the legacy baseline,” scanning that generates patches for zero-day vulnerabilities and technical debt, and autonomous agents able to orchestrate multi-step modernization workflows.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

The document refers to “Super Intelligence (SI)” alongside machine learning and large language models, echoing the Department of War’s renaming of its Chief Digital and AI Office as the Super Intelligence Office, which The Vanguard USA reported on Nov. 13.

MDA says there is no defined budget or funding level for the solicitation, that it anticipates multiple selections and that no industry engagement events are planned. Selection runs in two steps, with white papers first, and routine work at the SECRET level is anticipated, with Huntsville, Alabama, as the primary government site, according to the document.

The request follows a September instruction from the Department of War chief information officer directing components to use AI to modernize software and requiring security testing of AI-generated code, ExecutiveGov reported. The outlet said the Defense Information Systems Agency has also set up a ReForged office to move legacy code onto AI-based tools.

MDA has also awarded Raytheon a multiyear contract for SM-3 Block IB interceptors worth up to $6.34 billion with options, The Vanguard USA reported in October.