NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) program has selected 302 projects for a total investment of up to $171 million in seed funding, the agency said in an article published Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. NASA said the program “recently selected” the projects but did not give a selection date.

The early-stage research will cover topics including those related to Artemis and the establishment of a U.S. Moon Base, according to NASA. The agency said the selected projects include next-generation battery solutions, robotic systems with sensing capabilities for the extreme lunar environment, and tools to prepare for construction of infrastructure such as lunar landing pads.

The awards cover two phases of the program. New Phase I contracts will receive up to $225,000 each “to establish the merit and feasibility of their proposed innovation,” NASA said, and part of them are STTR awards for small businesses partnered with research institutions. The Phase II awards, 98 contracts valued at up to $1.3 million each, will continue work begun in Phase I projects selected in 2025, targeting demonstration and delivery of the technologies, according to the agency.

On its Phase I page, NASA says its 2026 Appendix A SBIR and Appendix B SBIR and STTR solicitations closed on May 21.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

NASA highlighted four examples. Opterus Research and Development received a Phase II award for a modular system of rollable solar arrays for the surface of the Moon and Mars that can be handled robotically and work in dusty conditions; NASA said the technology could be scaled up to 50 kilowatts.

Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems Corporation leads a Phase I project on a 10-foot extendable robotic arm that combines a camera with sensors to measure surface textures, contact forces and temperature, which NASA said could help lunar rovers perform tasks such as cleaning solar panels or collecting samples.

Elementium Materials, selected for a Phase I award, is developing a battery module that NASA said can operate down to minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit without active heating, which could help rovers and habitats run through the 14-day lunar night. A collaboration between Slate Geotechnical Consultants and the Colorado School of Mines, supported by an STTR Phase I award, will evaluate two approaches to preparing lunar regolith for reusable landing pads, according to the agency.

The SBIR/STTR program is part of NASA’s Research and Technology Mission Directorate and is managed by NASA’s Ames Research Center in California, the agency said. NASA’s article links to the complete lists of selected Phase I and Phase II proposals but does not break down the $171 million by company.

Other companies are also preparing hardware for the lunar surface: Hewlett Packard Enterprise plans to run AI on Astrolab’s FLIP rover near the Moon’s south pole, The Vanguard USA reported in October.