The Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) said on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, that it had reached a tentative contract agreement with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 26, which covers about 250 watchmen at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, averting an immediate strike threat at the busiest U.S. trade gateway, FreightWaves reported.

The agreement, reached under federal mediation, remains subject to ratification by Local 26 members, and the existing contract will be extended while that process proceeds, the PMA said, according to FreightWaves. Reuters, in a report published by gCaptain, also said the deal is subject to ratification and that the current contract will be extended pending ratification. No terms or timeline for ratification were disclosed, FreightWaves reported.

In its announcement, the employers’ association thanked the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, the U.S. Department of Labor and Local 26’s bargaining committee, according to FreightWaves. The union did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported, and FreightWaves said it had reached out to Local 26. Neither outlet reported a statement from the union.

Local 26’s watchmen provide security at six container terminals across the two ports, controlling terminal-gate access, conducting security patrols and reporting safety issues, FreightWaves reported. The PMA has said Local 26 represents roughly 2% of ILWU workers at the two ports, the outlet said, and there were concerns that cargo operations would be disrupted if other union workers honored watchmen picket lines.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

The tentative settlement follows more than a year of bargaining. The previous contract expired in July 2025, and extensions allowed negotiations to continue, with the latest deadline set for 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 21, according to FreightWaves. Union members had authorized a strike in late October, and federally mediated negotiations resumed on Friday, Nov. 20, after an earlier session ended without a breakthrough, the outlet reported. Reuters said the two sides resumed talks two days after breaking them off, with the employers group reporting “little-to-no movement from the union on PMA’s proposals.”

Before the settlement, the PMA said its offer included a one-time bonus of $3,200 for each union member and a wage proposal that would raise average annual earnings for full-time watchmen from more than $170,000 to $198,000, according to both outlets. The offer also called for maintaining fully employer-paid healthcare for active workers and retirees, valued at more than $62,000 each year, and increased pension benefits of up to $93,200 a year for workers with the longest tenure, Reuters reported. Neither outlet said whether the tentative agreement includes those terms.

The agreement reduces the immediate risk of a labor disruption at the nation’s busiest container port complex, FreightWaves wrote. Reuters described the two ports as the two busiest cargo shipping hubs in the U.S.