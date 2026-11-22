The Navy has awarded 28 companies a combined $7,125,820,000 multiple-award contract for the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Family of Systems, the Department of War said in its contract announcements for Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract was competitively solicited and drew 31 offers, and work will continue through November 2036 if all options are exercised, according to the announcement.

The SEWIP Family of Systems consists of several block upgrades that, when combined, create variants installed on surface ships to perform “early detection, signal analysis, threat warning, and protection from anti-ship missiles on Navy, Coast Guard, and allied ships,” the department said. Program Acquisition Executive Mission Systems in Washington is the contracting activity. The announcement did not state an amount obligated at the time of award.

The awardees include Lockheed Martin Corp. of Liverpool, New York; Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. of Linthicum Heights, Maryland; Raytheon Co. of Goleta, California; BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services; CACI; CAES Systems; General Dynamics Information Technology; General Dynamics Mission Systems; HII Mission Technologies; Leidos; ManTech; Amentum; and Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems, according to the department. Eleven of the 28 are marked as small businesses, among them Distributed Spectrum, Frequency Electronics and Innovative Defense Technologies.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Under SEWIP, the Navy and industry partners carry out incremental enhancements to the ship-based AN/SLQ-32(V) electronic warfare suite, Washington Technology reported. The program is in its Block 3 phase, with Northrop Grumman as the prime system builder contracted to produce electronic attack sets for up to 24 ships, according to the outlet. The new contract covers broad engineering and integration work on the sets, including built-to-print subsystem components, Washington Technology wrote.

Lockheed Martin is the sole incumbent on the predecessor contract awarded in 2020, against which the Navy has obligated $783 million in order volume ahead of its scheduled sunset in early May 2028, Washington Technology reported, citing GovTribe data. The outlet also noted that CAES was acquired by Honeywell Aerospace in 2024 and that Ultra Maritime was acquired by Lockheed Martin in October.

In 2024, the destroyer USS Pinckney became the first warship to receive the SLQ-32(V)7 SEWIP suite, and in October it began the second phase of its DDG MOD 2.0 modernization, The Vanguard USA reported.