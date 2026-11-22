A 10-member team drawn from Chinese institutions has won the 2026 ACM Gordon Bell Prize for its project “Closing the FeMo-Cofactor ‘Quantum-Advantage’ Gap with Exascale Supercomputers,” ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, said in a press release published by The Quantum Insider. The prize was presented on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at the SC26 supercomputing conference in Chicago, China Science Daily reported.

The prize, which ACM says tracks the progress of parallel computing, recognized the team for developing the first “exascale” classical solution to the FeMoco CAS problem, according to the release. ACM described the problem as the effort to understand the structure and function of the iron-molybdenum cofactor, which takes part in converting nitrogen into ammonia.

“The resulting code has been tuned for two exascale supercomputers, LineShine and China’s New-generation Intelligent Super-computer (CNIS), reaching sustained performance on 20,480 LineShine nodes of 1.456 EFLOP/s in double precision (58.9% of the machine peak) and 5.626 EFLOP/s in mixed precision,” the team wrote in the abstract of its paper, as quoted by ACM. The figures are those of the release; The Vanguard USA did not verify them independently.

According to ACM, the team members come from the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, the National High Performance Computer Engineering Technology Research Center in Beijing and Sun Yat-sen University in Shenzhen.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

China Science Daily, a newspaper of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, reported that the second machine, identified only as CNIS in the abstract, is Sugon’s Sugon 8000 AI cluster, citing an announcement by the Chinese computing company Sugon and public market information. The paper also reported that Chinese supercomputing application teams have won the Gordon Bell Prize four times since 2016, most recently in 2021.

LineShine, installed at the National Supercomputing Centre in Shenzhen, remained No. 1 on the November 2026 TOP500 list with 2.198 exaflop/s on the HPL benchmark, ahead of El Capitan at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, at 1.809 exaflop/s. LineShine had kept the top spot it took in June, The Vanguard USA reported on Nov. 17.

The ACM bulletin announcing the prize could not be read directly by The Vanguard USA; the details above are those of the ACM release as published by The Quantum Insider.