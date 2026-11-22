The FBI is investigating a reported breach of its National Crime Information Center (NCIC), the database that police agencies across the United States use to share criminal justice records, three sources familiar with the matter told Fox News on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. The bureau had not confirmed the incident publicly. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Fox News reported, and it had not publicly commented as of Saturday, according to The National News Desk.

According to Fox News, the FBI is trying to determine the unauthorized entry point, and it is unclear what information was compromised. The outlet described the incident as the second cyberattack against the bureau in months. The scope and impact are not yet known, and reporting has not established what information, if any, was accessed, stolen or changed, The National News Desk reported.

NCIC is used by federal, state and local agencies. It holds records on wanted and missing persons, outstanding arrest warrants, stolen vehicles and firearms, and protection orders, BleepingComputer reported. Fox News said the system also helps authorities monitor registered sex offenders and check whether someone has failed a gun background check. BleepingComputer said it contacted the FBI on Friday evening with questions and had not received a response.

President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday morning that he had “just heard” about the hack. “I will say that it’s not good. I don’t like that,” Trump said, according to Fox News. TechCrunch quoted him as also saying that “maybe we’ll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise because, you know, you had the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax.” Trump suggested the intrusion could reveal information about matters involving him, though he offered no evidence for those claims, The National News Desk reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

The report follows a separate incident in September, when the extortion group ShinyHunters claimed to have breached FBI systems by exploiting an unpatched Oracle PeopleSoft vulnerability on a third-party platform associated with the bureau’s recruitment website, FBIJobs.gov, according to BleepingComputer. The FBI said at the time it was investigating, The National News Desk reported. BleepingComputer said there is currently no indication that the NCIC incident is connected to ShinyHunters, and The National News Desk said reporting has not confirmed any link.

The report also comes amid a series of recent technology disruptions that officials have attributed to technical issues and system changes, and there was no immediate indication the FBI incident was connected to them, The National News Desk reported. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told a House panel on Nov. 18 that those outages were “not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack”, The Vanguard USA reported.