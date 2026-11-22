President Donald Trump said on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, that his administration will not allow U.S. companies to build data centers outside the United States, according to a White House summary of his press briefing that day. “Whoever wins SI wins… We’re not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country. We’re not going to allow that to happen,” Trump said, according to the White House. “You know, they allowed that to happen with chips and everything else and it was very destructive to our country… We want them to build it here.”

The White House summary did not describe how such a restriction would work.

Trump also said he wants to charge companies a “tremendous tax” if they push ahead with overseas plans, Tom’s Hardware reported on Nov. 21. Trump said he had not discussed the proposed policy with his cabinet and advisors, according to Tom’s Hardware, which cited Axios. “We’re not allowing data centers to go into other countries because China will take all of them, and we’re not allowing that to happen,” Trump said, according to Tom’s Hardware.

Congress is the only federal body with the constitutional power to impose taxes, Tom’s Hardware noted, which leaves open how a tax on overseas data centers would be implemented.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Trump also said Americans should negotiate with AI hyperscalers that want to build data centers in their communities. “They’re making so much money they don’t know what to do with it,” he said, adding, “They have plenty of money. Take it,” according to Tom’s Hardware. The outlet reported that data center moratoriums have surged past 500 across the U.S.

Tom’s Hardware suggested that one possible reason for the idea is a loophole that it said lets Chinese AI labs use overseas data centers equipped with AI chips banned for export to China. It reported that the House passed the Remote Access Security Act in January 2026 to close that workaround but that the bill has since stalled in the Senate. The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Nov. 16 began requiring licenses for advanced AI chips bound for data centers anywhere that supply significant compute to companies headquartered in China, Macau or other Country Group D:5 destinations, The Vanguard USA reported.