A drone strike on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, left the U.S.-sanctioned Russian cargo ship Sparta II burning in the eastern Gulf of Finland after it drifted into Finnish waters. Finland’s Ministry of Defence said in a release that the Finnish Defence Forces detected a drone strike that morning on a Russian merchant vessel west of the island of Suursaari, in international waters, and that the ship was damaged.

The ministry said the Defence Forces had reintroduced temporary aviation and maritime restrictions in the eastern Gulf of Finland as a precaution, that Finland had informed its allies and that the Finnish Border Guard would handle further updates. The Maritime Executive reported that Finland informed NATO.

The attack was detected at about 8:40 to 8:50 a.m. local time, when the vessel was roughly 50 kilometers west of the island, also known as Gogland, gCaptain reported, citing Finland’s Ministry of Defence. The damaged ship lost maneuverability and drifted into Finnish territorial waters, where the Finnish Border Guard took charge of coordinating the rescue, according to gCaptain. Russian officials asserted that the ship was hit by two drones while in international waters about three miles from the Russian border, The Maritime Executive reported.

Finnish officials said the ship’s 16 crew members were evacuating into rescue craft and that the vessel had anchored at about 3:45 p.m., gCaptain reported, citing a briefing reported by Yle. The Finnish Border Guard said the crew had been rescued by another Russian merchant ship, according to The Maritime Executive. In its last update of the day, the Border Guard said the fire was still burning and could continue for days, with Finnish vessels and the Estonian Navy’s Kindral Kurvits fighting it and the Russian rescue vessel Murman taking part at the Border Guard’s request, The Maritime Executive reported. Neither outlet had published a newer update by early Sunday, Nov. 22.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

A Russian helicopter is suspected of having entered Finnish airspace near Loviisa at about 12:34 p.m., reaching as far as 4.1 kilometers into Finnish territory, and the Finnish Border Guard is investigating, gCaptain reported. “The suspected airspace violation may be related to rescue or monitoring operations concerning the damaged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Finland,” Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said in a statement translated from Finnish, according to gCaptain.

Finnish officials linked the attack to Ukrainian drones, but there was no independently verified confirmation of responsibility from Kyiv in the official statements gCaptain reviewed. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo wrote on social media that “War is spilling over into our immediate vicinity,” and that “Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor,” The Maritime Executive reported. Finnish authorities said they had not been informed of the nature of the cargo, according to the outlet.

Sparta II, a roll-on/roll-off ship with IMO number 9160994, is on the Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals list under the Russia-related sanctions program, linked to Oboronlogistika OOO. Both the company and the ship were sanctioned by the United States in 2022 for their support of the Russian military, The Maritime Executive reported. gCaptain described Oboronlogistika as a Russian state-linked logistics company that provides maritime transportation services supporting the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Finland’s military said on Nov. 12 that it had detected a strike on a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland a day earlier, The Vanguard USA reported.